One of Cumberland County’s biggest tourist draws remains in limbo as other segments of the economy reopen.
“We’re trying to figure out how we move forward,” said Bryce McDonald, producing director and the CEO of the Cumberland County Playhouse.
In the meantime, the ghost light shines on the main stage and the seats sit empty.
“We’ve lost every group since March,” he said. “We expect to lose more.”
The Playhouse welcomes thousands of visitors each year from across the state and country. Those guests usually avail themselves of other activities and services in the community, particularly dining out or staying in local accommodations. McDonald said 10,000 reservations were canceled in April.
Golf courses are starting to open back up, with restrictions in place to continue social distancing. But most courses in the county closed during the stay-at-home directive, including all courses at Fairfield Glade, Lake Tansi Golf Course and The Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain State Park.
Fairfield Glade courses reported revenue of $650,000 to $700,000 in April 2019, between golf fees, food sales and merchandise. But those dollars also ripple through the community, with golfers staying in local hotels, eating at local restaurants, and shopping at local businesses.
Tourism spending in Cumberland County exceeded $127 million in 2018, the most recent numbers available. Those tourist dollars also supported more than 1,000 local jobs with a payroll of $29.9 million.
“Right now, they’re telling people to stay home,” McDonald said. “But so much in Cumberland County is dependent on people who want to travel.”
Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell said Tuesday, “We have a careful, phased approach. We’re first doing restaurants well, then we’ll do retail well.”
Ethan Hadley, president of the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce, said the impact of the tourism industry is inter-related to many industries in the county, but all businesses had experienced an immediate impact from COVID-19.
And tourism not only fuels businesses providing accommodations, food service and shopping, it is also how many new residents are introduced to Cumberland County.
The Chamber had been sifting through information to help point their members toward resources available during the health emergency. As the state lifts restrictions on some types of businesses, Hadley said business owners are concerned about meeting the needs of their employees and customers.
“We need to be smart and patient,” Hadley said as restaurants and retail businesses ramp up operations.
“We want people to come visit us. But we have to get ourselves back on our feet first. Tourism will come back, and we will be able to serve them.”
State leaders are not ready to roll out the welcome mat for guests. Last week, Ezell said, “We don’t know when we will have solutions for the tourism industry regarding tourist attractions … We know right now we are not encouraging travel from other states to come into our communities.”
In Fairfield Glade, some residents are concerned that visitors coming to the privately owned timeshare units could put the local residents at risk.
“Will we accept visitors from COVID-19 ‘hotspots’ or even from still highly infected states/cities?” asked Gerry Miller in a letter to the Glade Sun.
Though the question was posed to the Fairfield Glade Community Club, Wyndham Resort operates the timeshare and lodging facilities. Information relayed to the club by Wyndham indicates the resort would reduce capacity at the units, with no guests prior to May 16.
The community club has implemented a variety of measures throughout its facilities to provide for social distancing, such as limiting the number of people in gyms and keeping locker rooms and the indoor pool closed at this time.
Executive order 30, released Monday, extends the closure of entertainment, recreational and other gathering venues through May 29.
The Playhouse took stay-at-home orders and nonessential business closures to heart, sending the administrative staff to work from home in March. Daily checks ensure the theater is kept in good condition, waiting for the next opening night.
But McDonald said many patrons are frustrated because the box office has been closed. People with tickets for shows canceled due to the pandemic haven’t yet been able to reschedule their visits. McDonald said someone will call them — just as soon as they’re able to reopen the box office.
Some theater patrons have had their reservations moved four times already. When the box office reopens, they’ll be contacted for a fifth change.
McDonald wants guidance so he doesn’t have to call these fans for a sixth change down the road.
So far, three shows have been canceled entirely: Duck Hunter Shoots Angel, Flat Stanley and the T3 education show “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” McDonald had hoped the theater would be able to resume its season in June. But to do that, they need to be able to get staff back to the theater — soon.
McDonald and his administrative staff have been thinking through ways to make the theater safe and make productions financially possible. They have discussed masks and temperature checks for the actors and the patrons and using outdoor spaces until people feel more comfortable inside.
But the summer company includes about 70 people coming to the theater to work. There’s concern a second surge in COVID-19 cases could cause another shut down of the theater. That’s why other theaters in the state are canceling their summer seasons.
The Playhouse applied for and received a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program. But they have eight weeks to get their staff back at work and get revenue coming in to sustain those positions.
“They would all have to be laid off again if we don’t have the cash flow,” he said.
A second application for disaster funding through the Small Business Administration has not yet been processed by the federal agency.
McDonald said, “We’re going to survive this. But, what are the casualties going to be?”
