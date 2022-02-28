Cumberland County Playhouse is under renovations.
The theater was awarded a Shuttered Venues Operators Grant by the U.S. Small Business Administration in the amount of $586,058 in August, to keep the Playhouse open and operational after being affected by the pandemic.
“Which was awesome,” CEO/Producing Director Bryce McDonald said, “because this is kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Part of the funds went toward shoring up payroll to keep the team intact and safe from layoffs.
“We wanted to make sure that everybody who had sacrificed all during these two years of the pandemic could still maintain a salary,” he said, adding that the Playhouse operated at half capacity to under half capacity for part of the year.
“We just didn’t know what was going to happen,” he said.
McDonald said the funds were allocated two ways; as support to protect payroll and jobs and as a boost on much needed projects.
A week prior to the pandemic outbreak in 2020, a deadly tornado that hit Cookeville produced straight-line winds that damaged the original Playhouse MainStage building, wood siding and the cupola. They also needed to secure and repair damaged and deteriorating walls. Then the pandemic closed them down, or had them operating at half or less-than half capacity for much of the year. With show cancelations and ticket refunds, the Playhouse just managed to stay afloat, but the already mounting snowball of diverted projects were becoming more persistent despite the new crises facing the theater.
“You are robbing Peter to pay Paul,” McDonald said.
McDonald said there were about 73 theaters in Tennessee, of which only three remained open and the Playhouse was one of them.
“During the pandemic, we were just trying to stay open, stay visible to the public,” he said. “We didn’t want people to forget about us.”
With their jobs and salaries secured by SVOG money, the board, along with the finance committee and the building and grounds committee, then looked to prioritize projects that had been put off, devising a plan to update much-needed systems, accessibility, façade, repairs and landscaping.
McDonald said some of the projects were still important, although cosmetic, while others were in dire need of attention.
“It’s time,” he said. “It’s been 57 years and some things have not been updated.”
Then, they received a second supplemental SVO Grant after the first of the year, bringing their total award to $1,019,381.
There are some restrictions on how the award may be spent and it must be spent within the year, but the board and committees decided to maintain the same project priority plan to maximize the use of the funds that would also better served patrons and the longevity of the Playhouse.
The first order of business was to update for safety and accessibility.
One major must-have project included a new sprinkler system throughout the entire building. Before, CCP had installed and updated the sprinkler systems one unit at a time as funds became available. They had as many as three separate systems installed at once, in a confusion of old pipes they didn’t have the funds to have removed. One of those dated systems’ deluge system was triggered and flooded the Playhouse on April Fool’s Day 2018. With the major overhaul, CCP is now up to snuff on a single updated sprinkler system.
Also being installed are new HVAC systems with ultra-violet filtration effective in killing viruses, mold and bacteria in the lobby, MainStage and Adventure Theater that will create a cleaner atmosphere for public attendees.
The awards have stabilized the Playhouse for now.
They are also installing new glass doors to the lobby that are automated for handicap accessibility, as well as new fly lines on the MainStage, new carpeting and aisle lighting for the MainStage.
“We’ve needed to do it for a long time,” Sam Hahn, CCP technical and concert producer, said. “Nonprofits never have extra money.”
As far as façade, the building and grounds have about 15 major projects to complete by June. The building’s exterior has been pressure washed to make way for a new coat of the Playhouse’s iconic barn red paint on the woodwork, gray accent walls and sealant. They will also be expanding the employee parking area, repairing, repaving and repainting the main parking lot, as well as building a bus overflow parking area with a pathway to the main lot. The landscaping plan includes fencing the road front with a throwback to the 1960s cedar fence and beautifying the overall visual thumbprint of the Playhouse with gardens, updates to the gazebo and fountain and new signs.
“That’s what this money was meant for,” Hahn added.
While the funds may not be enough to get ahead necessarily, McDonald said it’s certainly “a shot in the arm” to potentially get closer to par as the SVOG money allowed them to implement and complete projects that would address their most persistent needs and make the most impact for the benefit of their patrons.
McDonald said, “We want to be able to have people, when they come in this summer, pull into the parking lot and see this polished gem.”
With much of their projects accomplished and payroll protected, McDonald they would be in a position to set back funds from ticket sales for later projects, so they won’t get so far behind in the future.
“Things are changing… the cost of things is going up, so being able to have a little, tiny nest egg means the world of difference to us,” he said, “just to help secure everybody… until spring and we hope we see a stronger decline in numbers and we’re not worried so much about cancelations and we can just keep going.”
As the Playhouse is revitalized, McDonald is sure the improvements, atmosphere, ambience, convenience, ease and updates will provide the Southern hospitality, charm and kind welcome for Playhouse patrons to feel at home. And, like any good host, he extends an open invitation from the Playhouse for the public to treat themselves to the premier live theater in region.
“The community built this theater 57 years ago. This is their home theater,” he said.
