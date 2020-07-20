When the audience erupted in applause July 10 at opening night of “Smoke on the Mountain,” it had been 111 days since the troupe of actors had performed.
“I’m so thankful to be performing right now,” said Rachel Lawrence. “Even after they said we were going to do it, I wondered if it would actually happen. Now that it’s open, it’s a big sigh of relief, and I’m just really excited about it.”
“To be one of the only theaters in Tennessee that’s able to do something like this right now — we’re grateful,” said Grayson Yockey. “And to be under leadership that approached it seriously and took the concerns of the actors and the employees of the Playhouse as well as the audience into consideration, I’m very proud of all of them.”
The Playhouse is the only professional theater currently operating in Tennessee. They worked closely with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and other agencies to devise a plan that met The Tennessee Pledge — a long list of best practices for reopening businesses amid the COVID-19 health crisis.
Bryce McDonald, Playhouse CEO and producing director, said the reopening process took about seven weeks.
“We did a lot of research,” he said.
Circles painted on the ground outside the outdoor stage offer space for small groups to sit together. They also help maintain social distancing with other groups. McDonald found a park in New York that had done something similar and thought it could work for the Playhouse’s needs.
Guests need to bring chairs or a blanket to sit on, and water can be brought to the shows.
They had two outdoor performance areas, but either one would need renovation and repairs before staging a summer season.
The concert stage just off the parking area to the left offered the best chance for making something work. They contacted former technical director for the Playhouse John Partyka, who redesigned the stage and a new set for “Smoke on the Mountain.”
The props and scenery can’t be left outdoors in the elements, so the staff have had to move everything outside ahead of shows or rehearsals and then back inside. Artistic Director Britt Hancock said they’ve got moving everything inside and out “down to a science.”
While work was going on outside, there was also work to be done with scheduling shows and securing performance rights. The Playhouse reworked their season schedule, with several canceled shows planned for the 2021 season.
The children’s show Flat Stanley was given the green light to proceed. For the other show, the Playhouse looked to their vault and revived the beloved gospel musical “Smoke on the Mountain.”
“It’s a special show to me,” said DeAnna Etchison, who plays Denise. It’s the first show she ever saw at the Playhouse. That experience at 8 years old sparked her love of acting and the theater.
This is the 26th season the Playhouse has staged a production of Smoke on the Mountain, but Etchison said, “It’s a fresh take on it.
“When we had a new set-up for the stage and the audience isn’t around us, it presented a lot of challenges. But I think it let us discover new things about the characters and the story that make it a different show.”
Jensen Crain Foster, who plays June in Smoke on the Mountain, said the outdoor venue was a completely new set.
“The audiences have been great” Crain-Foster said. “I’m so grateful to be a part of this experience and being able to push through these difficult time to let people enjoy theater and get out of their house — but to also feel safe and be safe.
“To create again is so good,” Crain-Foster said.
Daniel Black enjoys the outdoor theater. Several actors said they hope the Playhouse continues to utilize the outdoor stage, even when the health crisis abates.
“It’s never going to be the same show,” said Black, who plays Burl in this production.
The show begins at 6:30 p.m., when it’s still light. By intermission, the sun has set and the lighting bugs are out adding to the scene.
McDonald said other theaters have reached out to learn more about how the Playhouse has been able to reopen as many others have remained closed.
“We have a resident company,” McDonald explained. “When the pandemic really hit us in March and we started the shutdown, all the people you see have been here. We’ve been quarantined together.
“That was helpful because there were no outsiders coming in.”
That helped win over state officials, he said.
“We were very proud to be able to say we’ve kept everyone together to maintain everyone’s health and safety,” he said.
The Playhouse celebrated its 55th anniversary July 15 following the opening performance of “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley.” The crowd joined in a number from Tennessee, USA!, the first Playhouse production from 1965.
As they worked and toiled over the past several weeks, many of the company were reminded of the community effort that brought the Playhouse to fruition in the beginning. Photographer Sam Hahn had mentioned that connection and that sense of nostalgia washed over the staff.
“Here are 50 people from every state in the U.S. who have chosen Crossville to be their home, and they’ve banned together to make this thing survive in this crisis,” McDonald said. “That is what they did when they told the Crabtrees you cannot run a theater in rural Tennessee, of all places, and prosper.
“There’s a new passion in the building.”
It’s also been what McDonald and Hancock term a seven-week team-building exercise.
“We’ve always felt that we’re a family, a close-knit group of friends who continue to work together for years, but this has really brought the whole team together in a new day,” McDonald said.
Hancock said that, while the Playhouse staff works together toward a common goal, the current situation has elevated that calling.
“This is keeping the Playhouse alive,” he said.
Now, departments are working across departments to help wherever needed. That’s fostered more understanding across the staff.
For now, they’re relying on their staff. That includes directing parking, ushering guests to their seating circles and running the concession stand
“We have postponed bringing in our volunteers, who are so good to us,” McDonald said. “Until things seem to be better, it feels reckless to ask them.”
The actors are so happy to be performing and creating again.
Etchison said, “I’m thankful that I’m at a theater where we’re doing it right. We’re taking every precaution to make sure everything is safe and healthy and everyone feels good before they come to work.
“I hope everyone comes out to see us. It’s a great place to get away for a minute from all the craziness.”
Smoke on the Mountain continues through Aug. 29, sponsored by Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade and Plateau Properties and is presented through a special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley plays through Aug. 8 and is sponsored by Cumberland Eye Care, M. Stewart Galloway, MD.
Jason Ross offered a special concert last weekend and Patty Payne, joined by several members of the Playhouse company, will present “Share the Love” July 26 at 2:30 p.m. on the Mainstage.
Looking forward, rehearsals begin this week on the comedy “Elvis Has Left the Building.” This show will be held inside. Again, audiences will be limited to 100 tickets. Donald Fann will direct.
In August, work begins on “Little House on the Prairie.”
“Now that we have this open, we’re prepping to move forward with our fall shows,” Hancock said.
They’re also looking at options for ticketed livestream events, though some technical details still need to be resolved to ensure audiences enjoy a high-quality experience.
To reserve tickets, visit ccplayhouse.com or call the box office at 931-484-5000. While seating is general admission, advance ticketing is required.
