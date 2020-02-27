Work can commence on a new playground at Crab Orchard Elementary.
The school lost its outside play areas during construction of a new school facility on the campus. Now, with demolition of the original 1972 structure nearly complete, work can begin on a new playground. The school board approved a $60,000 playground project in December — paid for through community donations and fundraising by the Parent Teacher Organization.
The new project includes a concrete pad for a basketball court, additional playground equipment, fencing and mulch.
The project is estimated to cost between $5,000 and $10,000. Funds are coming from an event on Brady Mountain and continuing efforts of the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club, which is planning an event that could raise additional funds.
“They’ve really supported us,” Principal Debbie Beaty told the building and grounds committee earlier in the month.
The club has already raised $2,300, but they have another event that could raise $5,000 to $10,000 for the project.
Other school projects approved by the board include:
•Walking trails at Pleasant Hill and Pine View elementary schools
•Expansion of the Patriot Garden at North Cumberland Elementary
Projects are being paid for through grants and school funds.
In other business, the board approved the following items as part of the consent agenda:
•Volunteers at Cumberland County High School, The Phoenix School, Crab Orchard Elementary, South Cumberland Elementary, middle school athletic programs, Pleasant Hill Elementary, Homestead Elementary, Stone Elementary and North Cumberland Elementary
•Disposal of surplus property at CCHS and central office
•Out-of-state trip for the CCHS cheerleaders to attend the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando Feb. 5-10
•Overnight trip for the CCHS boy’s soccer team March 20-21 to Gatlinburg to participate in the Smoky Mountain Cup tournament
•Out-of-state trip for the Stone Memorial High School band spring trip to Destin, FL, March 20-23
•Overnight trip for the CCHS FFA to attend the FFA Legislative Breakfast Feb. 27
•Overnight trip for CCHS Band member to participate in the Tennessee All-State East Honor Band in Gatlinburg Feb. 6-8
•Contract with SMHS and Adidas for school promotional merchandise through June 30, 2025
•Homestead Elementary fundraiser with World’s Finest Chocolate and Oberto Beef Sticks with funds going toward a digital marquee
•Participation in a service-learning project with Tennessee Technological University engineering students to design a ramp at The Phoenix School
