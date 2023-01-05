The newly formed Cumberland Plateau Water Authority has seven members appointed and is ready to begin work in the new year.
The Cumberland County Commission confirmed Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster’s appointments to the board during its Dec. 19 meeting.
Greg Hanson, representing the Crab Orchard Utility District, was appointed to a four-year term.
Thom Hassler, representing the South Cumberland Utility District, was appointed to a three-year term.
Missy Sliger, representing the West Cumberland Utility District, was appointed to a two-year term.
Sean Stephens, representing the former Catoosa Utility District area, was appointed to a one-year term. The Catoosa Utility District consolidated with the city of Crossville in 2005. It continues to operate as the Catoosa water department.
Following the initial terms, members of the regional water authority board of directors will serve four-year terms. The initial terms allows for staggered terms.
The county’s appointees will join the three individuals appointed by the city of Crossville: Greg Tabor to a four-year term, Kevin Chamberlin to a three-year term, and Jeff Freitag to a two-year term.
The regional water authority is charged with working with utility districts on regional projects to address water supply for the county. Each district must determine if it will join the regional water authority.
Cumberland County added more than 5,000 new residents from the 2010 Census to 2020, with more people continuing to move into the county.
The city of Crossville has been working on a project to raise the dam at its water supply lake, Meadow Park Lake, though that multi-year project has not been permitted.
“I’ve worried when I go home at night after meetings about our water sources. I just hope the county commission and the city of Crossville will continue to try to find water sources, because we are growing,” said Sue York, 1st District commissioner.
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, moved to approve the appointments, supported by Joe Sherrill, 6th District Commissioner.
The motion was approved 14 to 0, with three commissioners abstaining.
Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, abstained, noting the vote was for all four commissioners and not individually.
“There’s some of them that I approve of, and there’s some of them I don’t know enough about to say that I would want them on that board,” Lowe said.
Also abstaining were Tom Isham, 2nd District commissioner, and Charles Seiber, 4th District commissioner.
A meeting has not yet been scheduled for the Cumberland Plateau Water Authority.
In other business, the commission approved the following:
• Delinquent tax property sale of eight properties, for $2,216.30 total. The sales returns the properties to the property tax rolls
• Budget amendments for the school’s central cafeteria fund, $11,122.36 in increased USDA revenue and increased expenses for food supplies; $5,950 increase in federal reimbursement, budgeted to office supplies and other charges; and $84,500 increase in revenue and expenses for commodities
• Budget amendments to the general school budget, $57,640 increased revenue in miscellaneous refunds from ESSER 3 funding, budgeted to other contracted services for the office of the superintendent and human resources; $199,605.46 funding from the state Safe Schools Grant, budgeted to guidance personnel and administrative equipment; $8,993.68 reduction in budgeted expenses for educational assistants and benefits, budgeted to non-certified substitute teacher pay; and $34,169.40 reduction in other salaries and wages and benefits to increase expenditures for psychological personnel and contracted services
• Budget amendments to the federal programs school budget, with $71,250 increased revenue budgeted to other contracted services for the federal math implementation support grant; and $68,106 increased revenue from the federal American Rescue Plan homeless system navigator program budgeted to other salaries and wages
It was noted that the Cumberland County Clerk’s office has adopted the county’s personnel policy. The commission also accepted updated to the employee personnel policies for the property assessor’s and trustee’s offices.
