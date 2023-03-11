Team captains, sponsors and event planners were all smiles Tuesday when they learned their efforts to support Tennessee Alzheimer’s last year had yielded a record result.
The 160-plus participants, organized into 21 teams, raised $61,237 for the organization through the annual Plateau Walk and Parade, eclipsing the $50,000 goal.
“The secret is to keep your team growing,” said Margaret Brant, captain of the Best Buddies — the top team in the 2022 event.
Brant’s team included two of the three top individual fundraisers — herself with $2,520 and Beverly Robb, who raised $11,830. Bella, the team mascot, was also honored.
Brant has been active in supporting Alzheimer’s Tennessee for several years. Her husband, Patrick, lived with dementia for many years before passing away in 2016. Margaret was his caregiver. She continues to help families as they navigate a diagnosis of dementia through the Memory Loss Care Group she leads in Fairfield Glade.
The second-place individual fund raiser was Pat Davis, who raised $2,788. Her team, Betty Davis Eyes, finished third among the teams, while Team Uplands from Uplands Village raised $4,799.
Participants raise money throughout the year.
“Once again, you shared some creative ideas and events that helped you in your fundraising efforts,” said Trena Wyatt, co-chair, with Uplands Village.
Teams hosted car shows and motorcycle shows, held silent auctions, sold flowers in the spring and fall and offered to dye their hair purple for donations.
“You certainly showed the Plateau area your commitment and resolve in raising funds that will go toward fighting this disease and supporting those living with it every day,” Wyatt said.
About 5.8 million people are living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias in the United States. Dementia is a general term for memory loss or the loss of language, problem-solving or other thinking abilities severe enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common brain disorder and is a progressive disease.
The funds raised by the annual Parade and Walk raises money to support services and programs for patients with Alzheimer’s or related dementias and their families, to promote brain health through education and to champion research, prevention and treatment efforts.
Janice Wade-Whitehead, president and CEO of Alzheimer’s Tennessee, shared that the organization is celebrating its 40th year this year, with special events planned. The organization has also successfully lobbied for May to be Silver Alert Awareness Month.
Similar to Amber Alert, a Silver Alert is a protocol for emergency agencies to notify the community of missing adults with dementia, disabilities or impairments. Six of 10 patients with dementia wander at some point during their illness.
Wade said Alzheimer’s Tennessee had received a grant from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. These kits are available to families of individuals with dementia and includes tools and information that can help emergency responders locate a missing loved one.
The Plateau Walk and Parade grew out of necessity as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the 2020 walk, leaving organizers looking for another way to bring the community together to raise funds and to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
The first parade was held at the Fairfield Glade Police Department, with a police escort through the streets following a program that allowed people to stay in their individual cars if they wished.
The next year, the event moved to Legends at Fairfield Glade. Wyatt and co-chair Kelli Tipton, with Grace Givers Home Care, thanked the Fairfield Glade Community Club and the Fairfield Glade Police Department for their support of the event the past several years.
Tipton also shared a special thanks to the members of the planning committee, who meet monthly throughout the year to plan for the event.
“We welcome you or someone you know to join us to help the walk grow,” Tipton said. “We will start meeting again before you know it!”
In addition to money raised by teams, the fund-raising total included corporate sponsorships of $16,000. Sponsors included Eye Centers of Tennessee; Grace Givers Home Care; The Quality Family; Trac Ya-Back, LLC; Cumberland Ridge Assisted Living; East Tennessee Dodge; Uplands Village; Air Med Care; Genitive Hospice, Caris Healthcare; Cumberland Ridge Assisted Living; Dominion Senior Living Crossville; Life Care Center of Crossville; and Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade. Media sponsors include the Crossville Chronicle and Glade Sun, Peg Broadcasting and Homes and Land.
The 2023 Tennessee Alzheimer’s Plateau Walk and Parade is set for Sept. 16. Stay tuned for information about participating, forming teams and the location for the walk.
Tipton and Wyatt have agreed to serve as co-chairs for another year, and they encourage people to volunteer and participate.
