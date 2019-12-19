Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced that Cumberland County is one of ten communities that will collectively receive more than $3.8 million in site development grant funding.
A $1 million grant was awarded to the Plateau Partnership Park, the 775-acre regional industrial site located adjacent to Interstate 40 in eastern Cumberland County. The site is owned and being developed by the Industrial Development Board of Cumberland, Morgan and Roane counties.
“I was excited to learn that the Plateau Partnership Park IDB has received a grant for $1 million. Cumberland County is a regional hub for three distressed counties that border us. These funds will be used for a water line extension to the industrial park that should help make the park more attractive for industry, and move us closer toward economic growth for the entire region. I want to thank everyone involved in this process from the IDB to the state of Tennessee,” said Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster.
“This Site Development Grant is incredible news for Cumberland County and our region,” said Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton. “Congratulations to our local leaders for their dedication and for their efforts in securing these grant dollars. I look forward to continuing to partner with them, our department of economic and community development, the economic development board, and our chamber of commerce so we can strengthen our local economy and continue to create new jobs.”
“I am very excited that Plateau Partnership Park will be receiving a major Site Development Grant from the department of economic and community development (ECD). This is going to help propel this site to the forefront of being business ready! I want to thank Gov. Lee and our local officials for helping secure these funds, and the economic development board and the chamber of commerce for their outstanding leadership. I look forward to hearing continued good news on the jobs front in the near future,” state Sen. Paul Bailey said.
Ray Evans, economic development director of the Plateau Partnership Park, explained the grant will be used to upgrade an existing 8,900-linear-foot section of water line along Mount Vernal to a 12-inch line. The line will be extended from Mount Vernal Rd., under Interstate 40 to the Plateau Partnership Park site.
“We are most grateful for the continued support of Gov. Lee, Commissioner Rolfe and our legislators.” said Plateau Partnership Park IDB Chairman John Davis. “This grant allows us to continue efforts toward making our site truly pad ready.”
