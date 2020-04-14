The Cumberland Plateau dodged a bullet Sunday when the tornado outbreak brought deadly storms to Mississippi and the Chattanooga area.
Cumberland County, however, did not dodge the rains.
With the all day rain, weather here held the temperature down and kept the atmosphere from getting too unstable. Many times heat drives the storms and that was not a factor from this system.
The southeast portion of the country is in the middle of our tornado season. When a tornado watch is issued, it means conditions are favorable for severe weather and residents should listen for possible warnings and begin thinking about where to go, to a safe place if a tornado is moving into your area.
If a tornado warning is issued, it means a tornado has actually touched down or radar indicates rotation in the storm and it is dangerous. When a warning is issued, residents should move to their safe place immediately.
A basement is the number one spot followed by the smallest room in the center of the home, away from windows. Many times large trees fall on homes and can be very dangerous. Try to take shelter away from the tallest trees in the yard in case they blow down on the house.
Anyone with weather questions or comments can email weather1@charter.net.
