Portions of the Cumberland County Courthouse remain closed to the public while officials work toward increasing the structural integrity of the historic building.
“We are working on getting a plan for the temporary shoring of it,” County Mayor Allen Foster told members of the County Commission’s budget committee last week. “Hopefully we’ll have that plan sooner than later.”
At issue is the original portion of the courthouse. Last week a structural engineer discovered water damage and deterioration to two of three wooden trusses supporting the roof. That portion of the building, which houses the County Clerk’s offices and the Commission chambers, was evacuated and closed to the public.
“They want to shore it up and make sure that it’s not going to fall,” Foster said. “Then they’re going to get up in the building and really check and see what our 100-year solution is to fix this permanently.”
The cost of the preliminary work is not to exceed $10,000, the mayor said.
“Are they going to have to take part of the roof off to take the beams out and move stuff in?” asked Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner.
Foster replied, “It’s all preliminary. But if they shore it up with two vertical metal trusses, they don’t think so, because they can do it in pieces. If they have to open the roof, we’re talking a lot more money.”
Tuesday’s meeting took place in the small meeting room on the third floor, which is unaffected by the issues. Also unaffected and still open to the public are offices of the Register of Deeds, Mayor and Veterans Service and the county’s finance department.
These offices can be accessed via the first-floor entrance facing Thurman Ave. The courthouse’s main entrances and two side entrances are closed.
The County Clerk’s office is operating at a temporary site at 1760 S. Main St., Crossville, in a former bank building purchased by the county to use as the new archives facility. The office had been closed for three days before it reopened in the temporary location late last week.
“It wouldn’t have been opened today if we hadn’t had him as mayor,” County Clerk Jule Bryson said of Foster.
The County Clerk’s office has a lot of interaction with the public. It issues vehicle and boat registrations and renewals, business and marriage licenses and oversees beer permits.
Foster said Tuesday the October session of the County Commission will tentatively be at Art Circle Public Library.
Built in 1905 at a cost of $23,000, the courthouse has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1980.
The unaffected rear portion was designed in 1978 and constructed in consultation with the state historic preservation officer to retain the courthouse’s historic integrity.
