Another step in the construction of a McAlister’s Deli on property owned by Lowe’s passed two hurdles last week when the Crossville Regional Planning Commission approved the site plan resubdiving the property and site plan for the restaurant.
The opening of the site in Crossville required two actions by the Crossville Regional Planning Commission.
First action was approval of a requirement concerning ingress/egress involving right-of-way access to Lowe’s and McAlister’s. The proposed site for the restaurant is at the property’s southern entrance off N. Main St.
Presently, Lowe’s customers enter the parking lot at the traffic light across from Ruby Tuesday. The proposal calls to use that access for both the restaurant and and the building supply business. That part of the parking lot is seldom used.
The restaurant will be on a .55 acre lot, or out parcel.
Since this would in effect take away the N. Main St. right-of-way from Lowe’s, a variance was requested to allow both businesses to use the same access. Lowe’s officials told planners in a letter the variance was required so the two companies could close sale of the property. This has been allowed in the past by city planners and was approved unanimously.
The second request was approval of the site plan which calls for joint use of the existing entrance, common use of the parking lot, three new water connections and a sewer connection. The latter two items will be constructed within a dedicated utility easement.
The plan was unanimously granted by planning commission members Gordon Atchley, Rob Harrison, Landon Headrick and Mike Moser, who were in attendance.
McAlister’s is the vision of an Oxford, MS, dentist and opened its first restaurant in 1989. Oxford is home to the main campus of the University of Mississippi.
The chain today has more than 500 restaurants in 28 states with basically the same menu featured as was in the first store. That menu features deli sandwiches and related food items and, according to its website, invests in communities where the chain has restaurants.
