Contractors on the natural gas pipeline in the Flynn Cove Rd. area to City Lake Rd. will begin “blowing down” its test portion of the new pipeline Sunday.
The noise may be heard in the area of Flynn’s Cove Rd., Lantana Rd. and City Lake Rd.
Cleary Construction Inc., working for Middle Tennessee Natural Gas, says this test will include a “very loud” noise, but no oder as the test is done using nitrogen. The test of pipeline pressure will end at the end of the day on Sunday and begin again Monday morning.
Next week, the construction company will be working with MTNG to add the natural gas odorant and purging the new pipeline. This is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon through Friday. This will result in an odor of natural gas in the air and the potential for emergency phone calls. Emergency responders have contacts for MTNG and Cleary Construction to reduce unnecessary responses to the area.
