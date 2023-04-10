Pine View Elementary is taking its first steps toward becoming a STEM-designated school, and if all goes well in the rigorous application process, it could be the first school in Cumberland County to receive this recognition.
To lead the school in the right direction of the process, Pine View is partnering with STEM-designated school Prescott South Elementary in Cookeville.
“It’s not necessarily about the designation, even though that’s great. It’s about changing the way kids think and problem solve,” said Pine View Principal Kara Spicer. “The engineering process and design causes them to look at things in a different light. We want to encourage kids to be inventive and creative, but with a purpose.”
STEM-designated schools in the state are recognized by the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network for their commitment to integrating quality STEM teaching and learning practices for all students within the school.
TSIN’s standards provide a “roadmap” for schools to successfully implement a STEM education plan at the local level.
Out of 1,843 public schools in Tennessee, only 88 currently have a STEM designation.
Receiving this recognition would place Pine View in an elite group of 4.5% of the schools of its size in Tennessee, according to Spicer.
“As an administrator, I’m always looking to increase the rigor in the classroom. There’s no better way to do that than to get students engaged in all of those higher-order thinking questions and projects. They love to do that,” Spicer continued. “And, it also teaches them to collaborate, which we know is so important in today’s world.”
To receive STEM designation, a school must undergo a lengthy application process, including completing a self-evaluation, interviews and hosting site visits with the STEM designation review team.
The designation rubric focuses on five areas: infrastructure, curriculum and instruction, professional development, achievement and community and postsecondary partnerships.
Schools also are required to submit a plan of action for implementing and sustaining STEM education for the next five years.
“STEM designation is going to be the integration of the engineering design process campus-wide,” said Justin Gibson, the school’s STEM teacher.
Part of being a STEM-designated school means introducing scientific concepts and projects into classes that do not primarily focus on science, according to Gibson.
“So, with all of our special areas—not just in the STEM course, but in our art class, P.E. and in every grade level—we’re focusing on trying to get that higher level of thinking, with project-based learning and a hands-on approach to everything integrated into a nine-week theme,” Gibson explained.
“Each class and each special area will be able to do a project and put that on display,” Gibson continued. “It really is going to be an opportunity to get the students to have those core skills for the real world—how to attack a problem and be able to get through it with a deeper level of thinking.”
This is Gibson’s second year as a STEM teacher, but he has taught math and science at the middle grade level for more than 15 years.
“He was doing STEM before it was called STEM here,” Spicer said. “He always had project-based learning with students, so even though it’s his second year officially, he’s taught it much longer.”
Gibson emphasized that his passion for STEM-based learning comes from the teaching style’s ability to connect with every student.
“It reaches a multitude of thinkers. So, we have students that are more tangible—if you can give them something hands-on, they can display that as opposed to getting up in front of a class to speak about something,” Gibson said.
“It really has an opportunity to reach every student and have them feel like they’ve had such an involvement in whatever the project might be.”
Before, Gibson explained, it was difficult to work on larger-scale STEM-based projects with students because the core curriculum was always put first. As a STEM teacher, he can focus on projects with students front-and-center.
“In this role, I can do that within my classes and I can help teachers facilitate that as well into their own. It’s just really re-invigorated me, in a sense,” Gibson said.
Pine View’s staff and additional community partners were also invited to a TSIN Upper Cumberland Regional STEM Hub meeting at Prescott South Elementary April 4, to tour the school and discuss objectives in the STEM designation process.
