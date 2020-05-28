Last Thursday was Carter Pickel’s lucky day.
The Stone Memorial High School junior started his morning driving a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado that his mom was scared to take on the interstate, and ended the evening in a brand-new 2020 Colorado that he won in the Dave Kirk Automotive school attendance drawing.
“It feels like a dream; I still can’t believe I won,” Pickel said. “I’m just so excited I won.”
Dave Kirk Automotive offered a selection of five cars from which to choose, but he’d made up his mind already.
“I have a Colorado right now, and it’s an ’07,” Pickel said. “This one is new and improved.”
“Our car giveaway is called ‘Keys to Success,’” said Dave Kirk Automotive office Manager Tim Poore. “This is our 17th year. This gives the students a little bit of motivation to attend school. If they’re there, they’ll capture something. It’s all about getting that one extra lesson or voice from a teacher to inspire them.”
Eighteen finalists were selected from Cumberland County’s and Stone Memorial’s junior and senior classes. All 18 won something, from a $50 gift card, a $100 gift card, a laptop or, in Pickel’s case, a new truck.
“It helps the students going into college or furthering a career, it kind of eases that burden,” Poore added. “Every year has been exciting; each one has gone to a needing person. The excitement at the end, there’s no feeling like it. When the reality sets in with the one that wins, that’s just as exciting, too. It’s a great program for the whole dealership.”
The drawing certainly looked different in 2020 than years past. The drawing is traditionally held at either Cumberland County or Stone Memorial in front of thousands of students.
“This year was an extreme challenge,” Poore said. “The social distancing, just like everything else, was a challenge because we didn’t the big crowd that we normally have. During a normal drawing, it’s given away at whichever school is sponsoring it that year. We usually have a lot of kids there.”
This year, the drawing was held in Stone Memorial’s auditorium in front of family members and limited faculty from represented schools.
Though the drawing looked different, the result was the same as previous years.
“He was very humbled and very appreciative of winning the new truck,” Poore said of Pickel. “Each winner we’ve had has a unique story and have been very appreciative. As a junior going into his senior year, this is going to open up some opportunities to not worry about transportation or the money it takes to buy a newer vehicle. Reality set in when he got the keys to his new truck.”
