The Crossville-area man charged over night Tuesday with the shooting of two Cumberland County men has been assigned a first appearance in General Sessions Court of March 16 at 8:30 a.m.
Jonathan David Picard, 24, is charged with aggravated assault in the shootings of Joshua Lawrence Houston, 35, and Marvin Joe-Lee Randolph, 38, whose last known address was Woodlands Dr.
The two were injured when they were shot in the legs shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday at the end of Wilbanks Rd., off Eureka Dr. The scene is located off Hwy. 70 N. on the west side of the road in the area of the Crossville Stock Barn.
Cumberland County and Crossville law enforcement officers, along with Cumberland Emergency Medical Services, were dispatched to the scene on a report of the shooting and with first information stating armed persons were still in the area.
Authorities later detained Picard and took him to the Justice Center for questioning. City and county officers also separated and transported individually six or seven persons who were believed to have witnessed the incident. This group included a 17-year-old female.
A handgun was recovered.
All the witnesses provided statements and were later released from being detained.
The two suffering from gunshot wounds were rushed by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center’s emergency room. When it was determined ambulance helicopters could not fly due to weather conditions, they were rushed by ground ambulance to The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
This was done because of the injury trauma suffered in the shooting. While their conditions are not known at press time, it is not believed either is life-threatened.
Motive for the shooting and why the parties were on the dead-end road is not known at this time.
Picard was released under $15,000 bond. His first appearance in court will include announcement of whether he is represented by an attorney or needs an attorney appointed to him.
