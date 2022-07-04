A Cumberland County man was charged last week with the theft of keys to 28 condo units in Lake Tansi following a sheriff’s department investigation. Keys have been recovered.
John Collin Phipps, 31, Lantana Rd., is charged with the single count of theft of property of up to $1,000 in connection with the June 22 incident.
On that date, deputies were dispatched to Cherokee Trail on a report of a man breaking into a lock box and stealing keys to 28 condos. A video surveillance camera captured the incident and led to the identity of a suspect, Deputy Brandon Griffin wrote in his report.
A woman was also present in the video but deputies thus far have been unable to identify that person.
On June 26, Griffin and Deputy Allen Webb traveled to a residence on Cherokee Dr. and found the male suspect in a garage. After talking with deputies, the suspect traveled to his home with the officers and 27 of the 28 keys reportedly missing were recovered.
The keys were returned to a Tansi supervisor and Phipps was jailed under $6,000 bond. Phipps was also served an attachment with hold placed for bond hearing for failure to appear in court.
