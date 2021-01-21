For decades, Tennessee had marketed itself as a no income tax state.
But that wasn’t entirely true. The state’s Hall Tax taxed income that came from interest or dividends.
Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, who represents Cumberland County in the Tennessee House of Representative, set his sights on the tax during his freshman year in the Tennessee General Assembly. On Jan. 1 this year, the phased elimination of the Hall Tax was complete.
“When I first ran for office, one of the things I heard a lot about was the Hall Income Tax,” Sexton said. “We started working on that, and a decade later, it’s gone. That’s good news.”
In 2011, Sexton told county leaders the tax made it difficult to recruit retirees to the state or the county.
“It’s also bad policy,” he said at the time. “We shouldn’t penalize people for saving for the future.”
He began working to change the tax, at first raising the income exemption amount. In 2016, the tax was reduced from 6% to 5%. The following year, the General Assembly approved legislation reducing the tax by 1% each year until it was fully repealed on Jan. 1, 2021.
“Our state has been blessed over the past 10 years to have fiscally responsible General Assemblies and governors,” Sexton said. “They weren’t planning for a pandemic, but planning for some type of issue. So, as of now, we’ve been able to mitigate our budget concerns without having to raise taxes, without having to dip into the rainy day fund — and I think that goes to how good we are at managing our money and budgeting.”
