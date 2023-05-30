Dumplin, a female shepherd-mix, is about 1 year old and weights about 50 pounds. She's available for adoption at the Cumberland County Animal Shelter. Call ahead 931-484-8525 or email animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov to make an appointment to see this or any other adoptable pets. The shelter is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.