As events along Main St. become more popular — and more plentiful — council members are struggling to balance requests with the needs of downtown businesses and containing overtime costs in city departments.
“It seems like they’re having [a car show] all the time,” said Councilman Rob Harrison, who owns a downtown business, during a discussion during the council’s Dec. 13 retreat.
Councilman Scot Shanks said he had heard similar comments from other downtown businesses.
“They say, ‘They’re closing Main St. again,’” Shanks said. “I don’t get a lot of negatives, but that’s one I get.”
The council discussed possible changes in policies for street closures, perhaps charging a fee equal to the city’s costs for closing Main St., which is a state highway and requires the presence of a certified officer when closed to traffic.
City Manager Greg Wood opened discussion by noting some events in the community overlapped others, such as the August Friday at the Crossroads held the same weekend as the 127 Corridor Sale and the September Crossville Cruisers Cruise-In held the same day as the city’s fly-in at Crossville Memorial Airport.
The council approved the Friday at the Crossroads road closure requests during its December meeting, but Wood said the council had not had an opportunity to discuss it and other closures.
Friday at the Crossroads is held the first Friday in April, June, August, October and December with streets closed from about 4 to 8 p.m.
Councilman Art Gernt said he enjoys the Crossroads events, but he has concerns about the August event.
“I know it’s always the first Friday. People remember that date,” Gernt said.
Shanks asked Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks if the August date posed challenges for the department. Brooks said yes.
Shanks said the council needs to bring the matter back up for discussion in January.
The Crossville Cruisers have hosted a cruise-in on Main St. the fourth Saturday of each month from April through October. Two shows were rained out. The May and September dates coincided with other large car shows in the area.
At the November council work session, the Cruisers reported an average of 125 cars per cruise-in. Spokesman Charles Manker was opposed to changes in the date and time of the cruise-ins, saying consistency is the key to having participants return.
At that meeting, Wood said the city had trouble accommodating the September car show because of the large number of people attending the city’s fly-in.
Wood said he had asked the Cruisers about combining their October event with the Scarecrow Festival, also held downtown, to reduce the number of street closures that month, but he is unsure if there will be an agreement reached.
“I like the cars. They’re cool,” Wood said. “But is it worth the $400 it costs us to close the streets?”
The city incurs costs for overtime for police officers and the street department when streets are closed.
Harrison said, “Our goal in the beginning was to bring life to downtown, build community. In the beginning, the car shows were a lot bigger. I’ve watched them dwindle off over the years.”
He asked if the group could move to side streets or the Cumberland County Community Complex.
The county charges a fee to use the Complex. Shanks asked why the city isn’t charging to recoup its fees.
Harrison said the council could consider permit fees to close Main St. Wood added the fee could apply to all events that are not sponsored by the city of Crossville.
Councilman J.H. Graham III said, “You’re getting ready to drive us crazy.”
Shanks said, “I think we’re getting to the point we have to do something.”
Harrison said council members are already getting complaints.
The council asked Wood to do a survey related to events and permit fees.
The council also discussed property needs for the city, including more parking areas around downtown.
Graham said he had looked at parking areas within the downtown area, identifying nine possible locations.
“The goal would be we pick one or two off every one or two years off, pave it, get it to where we have certain areas developed,” Graham said.
None of the potential parking properties are near the area of the library, he said.
In other projects, the council discussed the need for additional industrial property.
“I think it’s time for us to let the city manager identify some tracts of land that might be useful in getting another industrial park put together,” Graham said.
He said proposed sites need to be within the city limits and have adequate access to utilities.
Mayberry said many requests from industrial prospects seek 50 to 100 acres.
“The requests we’re getting are for bigger properties,” Mayberry said.
Mayberry also asked if the council wanted to discuss selling property. He pointed to land the city owns in the area of Holiday Hills that had been purchased as the site of a third fire station.
Shanks asked if the land would ever be needed for that purpose. Mayberry said he didn’t know.
“If we don’t know, don’t sell it,” Shanks said.
Graham said the thought had been the fire station would serve the growing neighborhoods west of Crossville, particularly the Holiday Hills area and the land now accessible along the Northwest Connector. There were about 900 homes in that area.
In 2017, the fire department requested $1 million for construction of a new station with estimated equipment costs of $1.2 million.
But the new station would require hiring 15 new firefighters.
Graham said he isn’t interested in selling city property.
“I think we need to strongly consider adding to it,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.