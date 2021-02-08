Cumberland County had the biggest snow system this part of the Plateau has seen since the winter of 2010-’11 began. A general covering of 4-6 inches of snow fell on Cumberland and most surrounding counties.
It was a heavy, wet snow with most of it falling near 32 degrees. Big flakes accumulated rapidly, coating trees and causing power outages.
All of the right ingredients came together as the system was moving slowly and contained quite a bit of moisture that coupled with perfect temperatures for snow.
More precipitation is expected for mid- to late week and another blast of cold air is coming next weekend.
With the current storm tracking that and plenty of cold air available, Cumberland County has lots more winter weather to come. There is snow and ice possible through February and into March.
The biggest snow ever officially in the county was during the blizzard of 1993 on March 13-14, when 18 inches was measured at the Crossville Airport. Many people measured even more in the county that morning. It was hard to get an accurate reading because of the blowing and drifting.
Persons needing weather data or having a question, drop an email to weather1@charter.net.
