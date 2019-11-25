The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree, also known as The People’s Tree, made an unannounced rest and lunch stop in Crossville Friday.
Some of the U.S. Forestry officers escorting the tree to the Capitol had lunch at Bramble Berry Bakery and Cafe beside Stonehaus Winery.
The tree came from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico and left on its journey east on Nov. 11.
The tree made stop No. 27 at Chilhowee Park in Knoxville and was displayed for the public for one hour.
The trees was scheduled to arrive on the west lawn of the Capitol on Nov. 25.
