A Crossville man lost his life Friday night when he ran into the path of a Crossville Police cruiser that happened to be traveling through the area at the time, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
According to a preliminary report from THP, the incident occurred around 9 p.m. Friday at Hwy. 70 and Lantana Rd.
The deceased was identified as Jerry Wright, 69, of the Crossville area. The driver of the 2015 Ford Explorer patrol car was identified as Jordan Winningham, 33, also of the Crossville area.
THP’s preliminary report states Winningham was driving south on Hwy. 70 in the left lane when a pedestrian ran into the path of the patrol car. Both the patrol car and the victim ended up in the roadway.
It is not known from the report as to why the man crossed into the path of the patrol car and whether there were eyewitnesses to the incident.
