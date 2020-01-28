A man attempting to cross the road at night stepped out in front of an oncoming vehicle on a city street and later died from the injuries he suffered in the mishap.
The victim was identified as Jonathan C. Turner, 43, 31 Iris Circle, who was rushed by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center in extremely critical condition. He later died after being transported by ambulance to The University of Tennessee Medical Center.
The crash occurred Saturday around 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Genesis Rd., south of the intersection with Ledford Dr., according to Crossville Police Ptl. Nick Sherrill’s report.
Sherrill’s narrative of the crash states that Turner was on the north side of Genesis Rd. and attempted to cross the road in front of an east-traveling 2013 Hyundai driven by Cecilia R. Potter, 59, of Nelson Rd.
Potter was shaken by the incident but otherwise was not injured.
No charges or citations were filed in connection with the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.