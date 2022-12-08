A Crossville man was flown to a regional trauma center in critical condition after stepping out into traffic and being struck by an oncoming vehicle.
The crash occurred Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Ledford Dr., just off Genesis Rd., according to MPtl. Samantha Seay’s report.
The man injured is identified as Donnie R. Sherrill, 62, listed as homeless, of Crossville. The driver of a 2012 Ford Focus who was shaken but not injured is identified as Christine Jane Anderson, 51, Cumberland Lakes Dr.
According to a description of the event, the Ford exited Genesis Rd. onto Ledford Dr. when Sherrill “came out of the woods from the right side, darted into the road, where the driver in vehicle one was unable to stop in time, hitting Mr. Sherrill.”
Emergency responders rushed to the scene and Sherrill was rushed to Cumberland Medical Center’s helipad and flown to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.
Sherrill’s condition at deadline is not known.
