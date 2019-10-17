Despite having only a few months left to serve on the balance of her eight-year prison sentence, Angela Marie Peck, 40, asked the court to allow her to seek addiction treatment for a longer length of time.
Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray noted that considering all the charges against her, Peck received a break at the time she entered her sentencing agreement. “It appears you just go on a tear when you got the break of probation,” Bray said.
The judge added that she was granted a furlough for medical reasons and failed to return as agreed. “The court just can’t ignore those things,” the judge said.
Board of Probation and Parole Officer Dannie Morrow testified that Peck pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of property of more than $1,000, two counts of forgery, aggravated burglary and theft of property of up to $500 and received a total of eight years in prison, that was suspended for supervised probation in February 2015.
In March 2015, Peck was charged with her first probation violation. She returned to court at that time and asked for a furlough to attend a long-term in-house addiction treatment. She was denied with Judge Gary McKenzie noting that Peck had entered a sentencing agreement with state prosecutors and it was not his job to “undermine that agreement.”
Crossville Police Ptl. Tyrel Lorenz testified that he stopped a vehicle driven by Peck and arrested her for driving under the influence of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Recently, while in the middle of testifying in a probation violation hearing, Peck was served a new probation violation warrant in open court. The new warrant alleges the theft of a hot dog from a local convenience store by Peck.
Peck’s attorney, Jeff Vires, looked at the document and then told Judge Bray, “So, in 2018 a wiener was stolen from the Circle K … don’t know how long said wiener had been in the carousel … eating the wiener might have been punishment enough.”
Vires called Kevin McHugh of Invitation Ministries who has been working with Peck on her addiction issues. He told the court that Peck’s parents suffered addiction issues and that Peck had never been to a recovery program.
He said the opportunity for Peck to attend the recovery treatment program at Priscilla’s Place or Adult and Teen Challenge existed. The closest program is four hours away which would allow her to maintain contact with her children.
McHugh described the programs as faith-based, long-term recovery programs with good recovery rates.
Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch argued that Peck should serve the balance of her sentence because she has continues to violate terms of probation while failing to address her meth use problem.
Vires countered that Peck had served over four years on probation with no issues. He added that all of her problems stem from her addiction issues, and he asked the court to allow her furlough to attend a treatment and recovery program.
Bray found Peck in violation of her probation. The judge noted that he would like to see her enter an addiction program but there exists a real fear she would go to the program and then leave.
Peck then addressed the court, stating she is scared to death of what will happen if she continues to serve time in jail without getting the recovery help she needs.
With just over 500 days left to serve, Bray revoked her probation and ordered her to serve the balance of her sentence. She is free to participate in programs available to those in incarceration and to enter a rehab program once she is released from jail.
