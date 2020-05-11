Crossville administrators will introduce a bare-bones 2020-’21city budget when Crossville City Council convenes next week for a virtual budget work session.
“I already took some pretty heavy-duty cuts on the budget, and I want to go ahead and take those revenues down to match the cuts, if we can, unless we left something out,” City Manager Greg Wood told council members during Tuesday’s monthly work session.
The budget meeting will begin at 5 p.m. May 14 at crossvilletn.gov.
Officials had anticipated a conservative spending plan even before the COVID-19 crisis in mid-March. February sales tax revenues were down $2,000 from last year, and the city has yet to receive numbers for March and April, the period during which non-essential businesses were shuttered due to Gov. Bill Lee’s stay-at-home executive order.
“I know the one thing we don’t have in there is any kind of pay raise,” Wood said. “What I had proposed was a graduated, one time bonus where you had the lower-paid employees got 1 1/2% [of their annual earnings], your mid-range got 1%, and your high-end got half a percent, because the folks that need it are the ones at the lower end.
“I think that would be the fairest way,” he continued, “and that would not impact the pay plan that we have suspended right now.”
The council voted late last year to implement a graduated plan to provide higher pay increases for most of the city’s 180 employees. It came as the result of a study that found 61% of city employees were paid below the average rate, a factor believed to impact recruitment and retention.
Wood confirmed that the first phase of the plan has kicked in. “And that you’re looking at a 10-cent property tax increase that we’d talked about previously,” he added.
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry noted that his most recent copy of the 2019-’20 budget shows a projected deficit of $111,878.
“I think that’s kind of up in the air, now that sales tax may not be coming in like we thought it was,” said City Finance Director Fred Houston. “We have cut back on any assets they were going buy.”
The city has implemented a hiring freeze. Wood noted that the paving budget has been cut by a third, to $400,000.
“I hate to get behind on that, but if we get Webb [Ave.] done this year, we’ll be in pretty good shape,” he said.
