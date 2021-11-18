Rising oil prices are impacting a paving project the county hoped to get started right away.
County Maintenance Director Adam Sebia reported the cost of paving at the Cumberland County Election Commission office and Obed River Park had increased from an estimate received in October, with a low bid from R&R Paving and Sealcosting of $86,000.
The Cumberland County Commission had approved allocating $82,500 to the project during its October meeting, which included money for some site work, if needed.
“There’s been a recent increase in the cost of asphalt,” Sebia told the panel when it convened Friday morning.
However, the budget approved by the commission in August included some funding for ADA accessibility improvements at county facilities. The paving project will address some accessibility issues at the park and election commission, and can make up the difference in the estimate and final price, explained Nathan Brock, county finance director.
The county sent bid packets to four companies, but received only two responses: from R&R Paving and Sealcoating and Rogers Group Inc., which bid $92,400.
John Patterson, 9th District county commissioner, said, “Everything oil related has gone through the roof. It’s not unexpected.”
Sebia said the work at the election commission office on Northside Dr. would be completed first, with hopes of having that facility ready for early voting in April. Work on Obed River Park would follow in the spring to be completed before the end of the fiscal year June 30, 2022.
“That will get closer to Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation requirements,” Sebia said of the park.
The panel also approved a bid of $57,451.08 from KaTom Restaurant Supply to replace hydrovection double stack ovens at South Cumberland and Martin elementary schools. Kathy Hamby, supervisor of the school nutrition program, said the oven at South Cumberland was original to the school, built in 1980. The school system had also been repairing the oven at Martin for as long as she had worked in the school system, and replacement parts were becoming difficult to find.
In other business, the panel agreed putting surplus property up for sale on online auction site govdeals.com. The equipment includes two ambulances, three whiteboards, 85 self-contained breathing apparatus packs, 170 cylinders, 94 masks and 76 talkboxes, six lifting bags and three control kits.
The self-contained breathing apparatus equipment and lifting bags are all expired and cannot used by the Cumberland County Fire Department, Brock told the committee. However, there are other uses that could provide a market to sell the equipment.
