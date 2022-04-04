The Crossville City Council Friday passed the first of three required readings to pause issuing sign permits within the city limits.
They will consider the second reading at a special-called meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. prior to the council’s monthly work session.
City Attorney Will Ridley said the city realized the need to update its sign ordinance in 2019, but work was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now, suddenly, we’ve got permits coming in,” Ridley said. “We can’t enforce that section of our sign ordinance because it’s unconstitutional.”
Ridley was referring to the section of the ordinance governing billboards and their content.
“Essentially, if you have to read the sign to regulate it, you can’t do that. That’s what our current sign ordinance does in a lot of places,” Ridley told the council.
A committee has been working to revise the sign ordinance, but they need more time to craft changes that would meet the constitutional requirements. Ridley said the moratorium was meant to give them time to complete that work.
The ordinance will govern billboards. Businesses would continue to be able to build structural signs on their premises. It would also not affect temporary signs like the political signs seen throughout the county during the election season.
City Manager Greg Wood said many of the political signs are in violation of the existing ordinance because they are placed in the road right-of-way.
“Private property — have at it,” Wood said.
Ridley said even classifying a sign as a “political sign” is a form of content regulation because it must be read to determine if it is a political sign.
“It has to be a temporary sign, which is defined as a sign that is not structurally sound or concreted into the ground,” he said.
Ridley said the moratorium requires three readings and any permits approved before the third reading would be grandfathered under a new sign ordinance.
Wood said the committee is working on formulas for sign size and structure based on road frontage or limiting signs to specific areas, like along the interstate or roads leading into the city.
A public hearing was held Friday afternoon, though no one offered any comments.
The council unanimously approved the sign moratorium on first reading.
Ridley also updated the council on a lawsuit against local businesses for unpaid personal property tax.
“It came to our attention that the owner of 3B Properties is no longer associated with South 105.7,” Ridley said. That made it difficult to collect any unpaid taxes.
South 105.7 had been assessed based on the value of radio transmit towers.
“Those were assessed at astronomical prices,” Ridley said.
The owner has since had an adjustment through the Cumberland County Property Assessors Office that is about 10% of the prior assessment.
Since the business had been taxed based on the high valuation that has since been changed, the owner asked the city forgive interest, attorney fees and penalties on the unpaid taxes. The owner would still be charged the base tax for the years 2007-2020.
“I’ll be giving up any attorney fees due on it. The city will be giving up any interest due on that base tax. And the court system will be giving up the court costs and additional court taxes,” Ridley said.
The agreement is subject to approval by Chancellor Ronald Thurman, Ridley said.
The council unanimously approved the agreement.
The council also approved an emergency repair and replacement of the aviation gas dispenser at Crossville Memorial Airport.
Wood said several repair attempts made have been unsuccessful. At this time, if a person were to land after hours in need of fuel, they would be unable to get fuel until the next day. Repairs have totaled $5,250, which Wood proposed paying through infrastructure grant funds. The new dispenser will cost $10,902, which would be funded from the airport’s regular maintenance fund.
Rebel Services was authorized as an emergency sole source provider.
“They will give us credit toward some of the work they’ve already done on it, and they’re able to complete it in fairly short order once we get the green light,” Wood said.
In other business, the council approved the following items:
•selection of Wold/HFR to complete engineering services for a Community Development Block Grant application for a greenway project
•certificate of compliance for Weigel’s Store 87 to allow for the sale of wine
•third and final reading of a budget amendment of $75,000 for engineering and administration costs for American Rescue Plan Act projects
•third and final reading of a $36,000 budget amendment to pay for an emergency repair on the sewer line on Stanley St. in December
•third and final reading of changes to the city’s building codes to use the same energy conservation code approved by Cumberland County
•third and final reading of a $10,000 budget amendment for costs related to re-certification of the building pad site on Interchange Dr. as a Select Tennessee Site
•second reading on a $20,000 budget amendment to pay for transportation of the Crossville Fire Department’s 2018 ladder truck to Weyauwega, WI, for repairs following damage from the ladder coming into contact with electrical transmission lines and $5,000 for the insurance deductible
•second reading of amendments to the site plan review ordinance
•second reading of the multi-family development ordinance
Councilmen Scot Shanks and R.J. Crawford did not attend the Friday afternoon meeting.
