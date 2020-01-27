A Cumberland County commissioner and resident took the Cumberland County Board of Education to task for its decision not to offer Director of Schools Janet Graham a new contract, and admonished the board to use care in choosing the next school leader.
“By any measure, whether it’s improved test scores, advanced reading proficiencies, better school attendance or higher graduation rates, her efforts have brought about some remarkable accomplishments,” John Patterson, 9th District commissioner, said during the public comments portion of the board’s Jan. 23 meeting.
Patterson reviewed updates to school system facilities, particularly the new facility at Crab Orchard Elementary and the effort to remove portable classrooms from school campuses across the county. He praised the repair and replacement of roofs at several schools and the preventative maintenance plan put in place in the past four years. He said Graham was instrumental in securing funding for a $20 million school building program.
“Some of you will make a few teachers happy by rejecting the best director of schools we’ve had in many years,” Patterson said. “This should be a results-oriented decision, not a popularity contest.
“She has done a great job, and you know it. A person of her character and leadership abilities comes along about once in a generation.”
Patterson asked that the board reconsider its 5-4 vote in December not to renew its contract with Graham, who has served as the director of schools since July 1, 2016.
Since that meeting, Josh Stone, 4th District representative, resigned following a change in his primary residence that moved him out of the district he was elected to serve. The Cumberland County Commission declared the seat vacant during its Jan. 21 meeting. Applications will be taken for the seat until Feb. 4, and the commission will appoint someone to fill the rest of the term, which expires in August, during the Feb. 18 meeting.
The 4th District includes residents who vote at the Tabor Precinct at Pine Grove Church of God, the Bakers Precinct at Bakers Free Will Baptist Church; or the Oakhill Precinct at Oakhill Baptist Church.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative and BOE chairperson, said she anticipates discussing the search for a new director of schools during the Feb. 27 BOE meeting, when the board is back to nine members.
If the board chooses to hire a new director, Patterson asked that they select someone with similar experience and leadership abilities
“And also the moxie to continue making this school district the best it can be,” he said. “Don’t make the hiring mistakes you’ve made before. Don’t revert to that old kick-the-can-down-the-road approach. Our parents don’t want to see our recent student achievements diminish. If you select a weak director of schools, those accomplishments will likely slip-slide away, but it’ll be the students who’ll suffer.”
