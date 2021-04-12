A “celebration service” thanking God for sparing lives and serious injury and thanking first responders and the community was held Sunday in the wake of an EF-0 tornado that struck the campus of Uplands Retirement community, hopped over Main St., and hit Pleasant Hill Elementary School.
“I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of Pleasant Hill,” Mayor Lisa Patrick told those who gathered in the church parking lot beside the heavily damaged Community House.
Pleasant Hill Community United Church of Christ interim Pastor John Fairless echoed those sentiments.
Pastor John, as he introduced himself to the gathering, answered one question utmost on the minds of Pleasant Hill and Uplands residents: “Yes, the Community House will be rebuilt.”
The Community House suffered heavy damage when it took a direct hit from the tornado. It had recently undergone some restoration, including a newly covered roof.
It is a community voting precinct and has been the site of untold number of community events, birthday celebrations, bridal showers and gatherings for decades. The church built the building for the community in 1928, according to a plaque on the outside wall.
Damage was reported in the residential section of Uplands as well as the school.
“We want to thank God … when you think of a church with a glass side, a school, nursing home nearby, it could have been so much worse,” Patrick said.
Next, she recognized first responders from the sheriff’s office, fire department, ambulance service, emergency management agency, school faculty, staff and children “who kept our children safe,” Volunteer Electric Energy, Uplands maintenance crew, city workers and the community for coming together so quickly.
“It was a tremendous day,” Pastor John noted, when one considers what could have happened. “Praise be to God.”
The pastor then read from Psalms 46 and Psalms 100. He recognized multiple generations present in the crowd, from grandparents to grandchildren. “We are so thankful all are safe,” Pastor John continued.
A moment of silence was held, not in remembrance, but in thankfulness, followed by a prayer and the singing of two verses of “Amazing Grace.”
“I am thankful for the feeling of being neighbors in this place,” Pastor John concluded. “It gives us something special to be in Pleasant Hill and this county and this country.”
