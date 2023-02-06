Stone Memorial High School’s principal, Kelly Smith, and assistant principal April Moore announced Gopi Patel as the valedictorian and Tina Tung as the salutatorian for the Class of 2023 on Feb. 3.
“To obtain this honor, it has taken hard work, dedication and perseverance over the last three and a half years to get to this point,” Smith said.
“Congratulations to all of you that are receiving this honor today,” Smith continued. “I challenge every student in the auditorium today to dream big, work hard and make it happen.”
These two students, along with 86 other students in their senior class, were honored as the school celebrated the Latin Honors recipients for the Class of 2023 in the SMHS auditorium.
These students will be awarded with their official honors regalia and recognized at their graduation ceremonies in May.
Students who were named summa cum laude (4.25 and above GPA) include Maddison A. Barnwell, Matthew C. Bilbrey, Lilly Boston, Connor Bowman, Cadence E. Brown, Ryleigh B. Cook, Emma L. Crowder, Killian B. Diem, Kobe C. Dixon, Devin T. Dothard, Carey J. Garrison, Noah H. Gernt, Lillian R. Hajny, Race R. Harville, Emily V. Hazelton, Kylie K. Houston, Jack S. Idema, Abigail F. Jones, David J. Kappel Jr., Abigail G. Key, Braden C. Looper, Brodie McClung, Trinity D. McGlaun, Breanna A. McWhorter, Nathaniel J. Nelson, Neil R. Parek, Gopi S. Patel, Jake B. Rhea, Cheyenne C. Rice, Kendall M. Rifner, Haley B. Simmons, Bailey Q. Smith, Baylee K. Stone, Haley A. Suggs, Collin G. Tiegs, Tina Tung, Ava G. Whittaker, Brock A. Whittenbarger, Chloe B. Wittenberg, Sydney N. Williams and Tucker R. Woody.
Students who were named magna cum laude (4.00 to 4.24 GPA) include Faith Allred, Jackson L. Barnett, Justin G. Barnett, Rayce R. Boston, Cameron E. Collins, Hayden N. Cox, Haley M. Dalton, Brooklyn J. Delk, Alexis Findley, Gillian O. Freeman, Madisyn M. Hall, Makayla F. Hatfield, Maggie L. Hazelton, Cheyenne Hollom, Ashlyn J. Houston, Mackenzy B. Howard, Renata S. Newby, Page Patton, Arlon A. Redwine, Brittiani L. Rezzonico, Jacob A. Sealand, Aubrey G. Thompson III, Lilliana L. Tubandt and Payton T. Wyatt.
Students who were named cum laude (3.75 to 3.99 GPA) include Alanna K. Bowman, Sutton E. Calahan, Mya F. Cook, Norah M. Daly, Ethan S. Goss, Austin J. Greenwood, Riley M. Hillis, Blake Holt, Delaney G. Kindred, Cali M. LeCureux, Madison G. McIntosh, Isaac D. Miller, Dakota A. Morgan, Tatyana M. Murphy, Cole A. Page, Bethany L. Polson, Macy P. Smith, Kaylee R. Vardy, Makayla R. Vickers, Wade Wilson, Barbara J. Woltman and Nolan L. Wyatt.
