A Dayton woman suffered burns when the all-terrain vehicle on which she was a passenger burst into flames while riding trails in the area of Hinch Mountain near the Cumberland and Rhea county line Sunday.
The victim was identified as Shelby Price, 28, Ashley Lane, Dayton, who was treated in the emergency room at Cumberland Medical Center.
Her husband, Jonathon Price, was the driver of the ATV and was not injured.
According to a report filed by CCSO Deputy Leviticus Gilliam, he along with Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services and the Rhea County Fire Department responded to the area of Happy Top Rd. Sunday.
The couple told responders they were traveling on a trail in the area of Hinch Mountain when the 2017 Polaris Razor they were traveling on suddenly burst into flames. Jonathan Price was able to get off the ATV without injury and then assisted his wife off the vehicle.
Jonathon Price told Gilliam he believes something punctured the ATV’s fuel tank, causing it to go up in flames. Due to weather conditions, the ATV was not recovered until later.
