A Cumberland County woman accused of multiple crimes spanning over two years pleaded guilty in Criminal Court earlier this month and will serve part of her sentence in the intensive state custody of the Drug Court program.
Ashton Larae Smith, 26, was facing at least 12 cases on the Feb. 3 docket going back to October 2020. She pleaded guilty to four charges as part of the sentencing agreement that will require the military-style incarceration for at least the next year.
Charges on the docket included burglary, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of up to $1,000, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, simple possession of meth, criminal impersonation, theft of merchandise, three counts of simple possession and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Smith pleaded guilty to the following:
• Burglary occurring on May 8, 2021, of a cabin at Cumberland Mountain State Park, four-year sentence;
• Possession of more than .5 grams of fentanyl for sell and/or delivery occurring on Aug. 12, 2021, investigated by CCSO, six year sentence;
• Possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sell and/or delivery occurring on July 23, 2021, and investigated by the CCSO, eight-year sentence; and,
• Theft of more than $1,000 occurring on Oct. 2, 2020, involving a computer notebook, bank cards and personal identification and investigated by CPD, two-year sentence.
All sentences are to run concurrently for a total of eight years. All remaining counts were dropped.
Smith will go directly into the custody of the drug court from the county jail and will be returned to Cumberland County once Drug Court requirements are met.
In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:
• Dustin Eric Harbaugh, 21, charged with arson and burning personal property, pleaded guilty to the two charges and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation with judicial diversion granted. Supervision is to be transferred to Putnam County and Harbaugh is to be released to a group home in Cookeville.
The plea is centered around diminished capacity and is considered in the best interest of those involved, Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch explained. Victims were aware of the resolution, Hatch told Judge Gary McKenzie. The charges stem from the arson of a neighbor’s storage building and a pickup truck on Nov. 5 and 6, 2021.
• Kacie Renee Nicole Hughes, 22, charged with simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and received a suspended 11-month and 29-day sentence to be served on supervised probation. The remaining charges were dropped.
The charge stems from a CCSO investigation on April 12, 2022.
• Shadayda Storm Davis, 27, charged with second offense driving under the influence, per se, and domestic assault, pleaded guilty to first offense driving under the influence and was sentenced to 101 days in jail with credit for time served, placed on probation for 8 months and 23 days, fined $350, to pay court costs and is to complete alcohol and drug assessment and followup. The domes-
tic assault charge was dropped.
The drunk driving charge stems from a Nov. 22, 2018, arrest by CPD.
• Tyler Cameron Flowers, 33, pleaded guilty to informations charging two counts of driving under the influence and is to serve seven days in jail, was fined a total of $700, has driving privileges suspended for one year, is to obtain alcohol and drug assessment and followup and have installed an ignition interlock device.
A weapon seized during one of the arrests is forfeited. The charges stem from arrests on June 26, 2022, and Sept. 15, 2022.
• Kenneth Lane Ford, 59, pleaded guilty to an information charging reckless endangerment (weapon) and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Fine and court costs were waived and the gun is to be turned over to a family member.
The charge stems from a CCSO response to a disturbance Sept. 27, 2022, on Fuller Lane where a gun was displayed when deputies arrived on the scene.
• Joshua Curt Roberts, 26, pleaded guilty to an information charging evading arrest and received a one-year sentence to serve, concurrently with a Fentress County sentence. Roberts is to pay court costs and forfeits anything seized during the arrest.
The charge stems from a Dec. 3, 2022, flight from CPD during an attempted traffic stop on Hwy. 127
N.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.