A Pigeon Ridge Rd. man who 10 days earlier was arrested and charged with possessing meth pleaded guilty by information in Criminal Court and is to serve his new sentence concurrently with a parole violation case.
William Jefferson Boggs, 56, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale.
He received a 10-year sentence and as a Range 1 offender, is to serve the sentence at 30%. Fine and court costs were waived.
This sentence is to be served concurrently with the balance of an aggravated robbery plea entered March 6, 2020.
In that case, Boggs and a co-defendant were charged in the home invasion and robbery of an elderly couple at their residence on T.O. Smith Rd.
Boggs had served a portion of that sentence before being granted parole on supervised probation. He was on probation on June 11 when the new meth charge was placed against him.
In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:
• Christopher John Bess Jr., charged with two counts of burglary, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000; pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and received a two-year prison sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender. The charges stem from a March 14 burglary at Faith Baptist Church and theft of computer accessories and credit/debit cards and five burglaries occurring on March 12 of DSSI.
Burglary charges involving break-ins at Cumberland Fellowship Church, Cumberland County Community Complex, Cumberland County Rescue Squad and Junior Jets storage building on March 12 were dropped.
Charges are still pending against a co-defendant.
Bess is being credited for 98 days already served in jail.
• Carl Richard Matthews, 44, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, pled guilty to the charge and received a three-year sentence with credit for 221 days already served in jail. The charge stems from a July 4, 2020, arrest on a warrant with meth found in his possession at the county jail during booking.
• Rebecca Dawn Reagan, 34, charged with possession of a catalytic converter without authorization and with two cases in bound over status, pleaded guilty to possession of Oxymorphone for sale and delivery and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation at 30% as a Range 1 offender. All other charges were dropped. The charge stems from a Dec. 21, 2020, traffic stop during which two pills were seized.
• Dustin Shane Wright, 34, charged with aggravated burglary, burglary, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, vandalism of up to $1,000 and criminal trespassing; pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and burglary and received two three-year sentences to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender and to be served concurrently. The charges stem from burglaries and other offenses occurring on Jan. 3, during which a home and detached garage located off Rye Woody Rd. were broken into and an ATV stolen. Remaining charges were dismissed.
• Amanda Jo Barber, 40, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell or deliver and received an eight-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation as a Range 1 offender. Barber was fined $2,000 and is to pay court costs. She is being given credit for 75 days already served. The charge stems fro a June 26, 2021, during search of a camper located off Critter Creek Rd. by CCSO Deputy Kobe Cox and others during which packaged meth, a firearm, scales and cash were seized.
• Dawn Lea Culver, 53, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth occurring on Oct. 16, 2020, and received a five-year sentence to serve consecutively with a parole violation case. Culver was on parole after serving a portion of a six-year prison sentence for possession of meth in 2019.
In the latest case, deputies conducted a “casual encounter” Oct. 16, 2020, at Culver’s residence and found meth packaged as if for sale.
• Grayson Cole Earhart, 19, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempt to possess psilocybin on Sept. 22, 2021, and received a five-year suspended sentence. Earhart was granted judicial diversion and the plea was set aside with Earhart to serve five years on supervised probation. Once concluded, Earhart will be eligible to petition the court to have the charge removed from his record.
The charge stems from CPD traffic stop and resulting search. Fine and court costs were waived.
• Sadie Michelle Ferguson, 25, pled guilty to an information charing child abuse occurring on Nov. 3, 2021, and received a two-year suspended sentence to be sere concurrent with a felony probation violation case in Roane County. Fine and court costs were waived. The charge stems from the positive test for meth on a child in her care. Since being arrested, Ferguson has successfully completed a treatment program and maintained regular meetings with DCS counselors.
• Joshua Anthony Parham, 34, pled guilty to an information charging aggravated burglary and received a 10-year sentence to serve concurrent with a Putnam County probation violation sentence. The charge stems from the April 9 burglary of a residence on Birchwood Dr. Deputies responded to a burglary alarm and found Parham in the basement of a house. Court costs were waived and Parham is being given credit for 75 days already served.
• Jacob Jackson Webb, 36, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of more than $1,000 occurring on May 28. Webb received a two-year sentence to serve, is to pay the clerk’s fee and is banned from contact with the victim. The charge stems from the theft of a concrete saw investigated by the CCSO. The saw was recovered.
