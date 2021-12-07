A woman living in the western section of Cumberland County facing a parole violation charge now faces new charges after deputies serving a warrant on the suspect seized meth and a rifle.
The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a residence on Grapevine Rd., according to Sheriff’s Investigator Jason Elmore’s report.
Arrested was Sharlene Kay Warner, 57, 86 Cowart Lane, who was served the parole violation warrant and an attachment for failure to appear in court. She now faces new charges of felony possession of meth with intent, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elmore wrote in his report that he and Investigator Jon Wirey responded to the Grapevine Rd. address to serve the two warrants after receiving information that Warner had been living at the residence for two weeks.
A resulting search of the house yielded yielded approximately 13 grams of meth, a set of digital scales and syringes and a loaded .22 rifle.
Warner was taken to the Justice Center where she was processed and us being held without bond on the parole charge. Bond on the other charges was set at $60,750.
On the day before her arrest, Warner was identified as one of three persons suspected of breaking into a camping trailer on Grapevine Rd. on Nov. 29 during which a sword collection, children’s clothing, television and other items were taken.
When Warner was taken into custody, deputies searching a bedroom recovered handbags with the burglary suspect’s name written on them. Also recovered was a prescription belonging to the victim and clothing.
Warner told deputies that the items officers found had been left with the victim moved. Investigation is continuing.
