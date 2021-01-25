Cumberland Mountain State Park and Cumberland Trail State Park offer a respite from the daily grind and a chance to enjoy the pristine beauty of the natural surroundings.
But the thousands of visitors the parks draw each year also provide an economic boost to the community. A new report from the state of Tennessee found visitors to the two parks resulted in more than $30 million in economic impact in the local area.
“If there’s a silver lining to COVID-19, it’s that it’s allowed people to get out and engage in things they might not normally do,” Chip Hillis, manager of Cumberland Mountain State Park, said.
“They’ve been able to come here and stay together as a family, enjoying the park — hiking, picnicking, fishing and boating — without mixing and mingling.”
The report uses data from the fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30, along with fiscal year visitor counts. The state park system reported a $1.84 billion in economic impact in 2020, with 34.7 million visits.
“Our state parks are a great source of pride for Tennesseans, and they have proven more important than ever during this challenging year,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “These important Tennessee treasures provide substantial economic activity in communities across our state, and we are grateful for the way they continue to prosper.”
The report found state park activity supports 14,514 jobs and generates $110.3 million in state taxes and $22.1 million in local taxes. In Cumberland County, the report found state parks provided $490,373 in local sales tax revenue.
Cumberland Mountain State Park reported 134,442 visitor groups in fiscal year 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation, Hillis said the park saw an uptick in visitors from across the region.
“A lot of people drove 1-1 1/2 hours,” Hillis said. “That’s people who were maybe going out of state before. This allowed them to see what’s in their own backyard and stay a little closer to home.
“For the biggest part, they say they’re coming back.”
The park was limited on its cabin availability as it wrapped up a renovation project in June.
“From that point on, we were swamped with guests,” Hillis said.
The historic cabins were completely refinished, Hillis said, transporting guests back to the 1940s when they were first built by members of the Civilian Conservation Corps. The furniture was either sourced from original items made by the CCC or new furniture made in that historic style.
“People enjoy that,” Hillis said. “Most of our guests are repeat guests. They saw the need for that work and they are very appreciative of the historical feel.”
Cumberland Mountain State Park offers a full range of activities and amenities, including hiking trails, an on-site restaurant, upgraded campsites, cabins, picnic shelters and water activities. Kayaks, canoes and paddleboats were in high demand all year. It also boasts the Bear Trace Golf Course, which has consistently earned mention among top courses in Tennessee.
Cumberland Mountain also offered numerous educational programs, such as its popular Birds of Prey program. Those will continue in the coming months, Hillis said, but the park is also making use of virtual programs and hikes.
“It makes you feel like you’re out in nature,” he said.
The state park restaurant is currently closed for renovation of its HVAC system, Hillis said, with plans to reopen in April. Known for its buffet, the restaurant has adjusted to safety precautions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the report, visitors to the park spent $19.9 million in the local area, with an economic output of $27.3 million. The park also supported more than 215 jobs in the community.
Cumberland Trail, the state’s first linear trail, stretches from the Tennessee River Gorge to the Cumberland Gap, passing through the heart of Cumberland County.
According to the report, there were 27,108 visitor groups in the 2020 fiscal year. Those visitors spent more than $1 million in the local area, with an economic output of $2.7 million.
The park mans the Head of the Sequatchie Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Cumberland County. This historic area features the headwaters of the Sequatchie River.
The trail includes the Brady Mountain Trail, Black Mountain, Ozone Falls and Obed Wild and Scenic River, with new trails anticipated in the Crab Orchard Mountain area following the state’s purchase of the Lonestar tract in 2019.
The report was conducted by Impact DataSource, an economic consulting firm based in Austin, TX. It relied on visitor spending data collected by the University of Tennessee Human Dimensions Research Lab.
