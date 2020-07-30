Build it, and they will come.
That’s what Crossville officials are hoping as they consider forming partnerships with downtown lot owners to develop additional parking.
“That’s something I think we need some feedback on, where and when we need parking,” said City Engineer Tim Begley during a Crossville City Council retreat earlier this month at the Clyde M. York 4-H Center.
“Parking spaces can cost you between $1,200 and $3,000 apiece,” he added. “They’re pretty expensive.”
An increased parking presence would give clientele downtown more access to businesses and offer the city an additional marketing tool in publicizing public entertainment venues such as the Palace Theatre, the Depot and The Amp, an amphitheater on Division St.
“If we could mediate between some business owners for some parking lots where they’re butting heads, we might be able to work out some things that actually saves the city some money,” Begley said.
It would also create more parking for businesses with evening hours, such as Social Brew and Grinder House Coffee. Both regularly offer live music showcasing area and regional talent.
Begley presented a number of possibilities, which the council whittled down to three: the Cravens property, at E. Stanley St. and East St., which could offer 71 parking spaces; the Lewis property, at E. Second St. near The Amp, with 29 parking spaces; and the Mitchell property at W. Fifth St., with the potential for 47 parking spaces.
The proposed parking spaces have each been estimated at 9 feet wide and 18-20 feet long.
Council member J.H. Graham III noted the investment in new parking would outlast the initial costs.
“Let’s not look at it on the front end; let’s look at how long they’re going to last,” he said. “I don’t want to enter into an agreement that lasts 15 minutes. I want to spend $15,000 for 15 years.”
The old handle mill property at Thurman Ave. and E. Fifth St. would be an excellent site for a multi-story parking garage, Begley said. The city has attempted to buy the lot, as late as two years ago for $300,000. City staff haven’t explored that option further, Begley said, because of the additional cost of preparing the property for parking, including razing a number of buildings and leveling it off.
The city engineer proposed working out lease agreements with lot owners who might not be interested in selling or those who have parking lots that could be used for patrons heading to shows at the Palace Theatre.
“If it was my parking lot, and it wasn’t full in the evenings, I’d be entertaining opening it up to public parking, if the city was going to seal the parking lot, take care of cracks and things,” Begley said.
Council member Scot Shanks proposed discussion on the issue because a downtown business owner had told him about parking problems he is experiencing during the workday.
“That’s the kind of information we need,” Begley said. “We might be able to do some sharing.”
He said the lease agreement could include maintaining the lots, including litter control and cleaning.
Begley will work up a cost estimate for construction work for the proposed sites and leasing information for existing properties and bring both back before the council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.