Cumberland Mountain State Park took the top spot in a friendly fundraising competition among the 56 Tennessee State Parks.
Voters donated $14,287 to the park in the My TN State Park competition.
“Thank you to everybody who supported and donated in the 2020 My TN State Park Challenge,” said Ranger Mark Houston in a video posted to the park’s Facebook page. “If you guys know the history of Cumberland Mountain, you know that the community coming out of the Great Depression needed a park. That community rallied around each other just like our community today rallied and brought home the title.”
The promotion asked everyone to vote for the park that helped get them through the difficulties of 2020, including a global pandemic that shut down businesses and made it difficult to travel. Votes asked for a $1 donation, with each park keeping 100% of the funds they raised.
Houston said Cumberland Mountain State Park will use the proceeds for a variety of educational and recreational activities, including its annual Junior Rangers day camp for youth, the Birds of Prey interpretive program, virtual learning for area schools and the honeybee project.
Cumberland Mountain State Park includes 1,720 acres around Byrd Lake. Its iconic bridge, made of native Crab Orchard Stone, is the largest masonry project completed by the Conservation Civilian Corps during the 1930s. The CCC built trails, picnic areas, cabins, a bathhouse and boathouse and more as part of the Works Progress Administration during the New Deal era.
The park offers numerous recreational opportunities, including hiking, swimming, fishing and kayaking. It is also home to the Bear Trace Golf Course and a popular restaurant, which is scheduled to reopen in April.
Other area parks also benefitted from the My TN State Park competition. Donors pledged more than $96,000, with every park receiving donations.
Nearby Frozen Head State Park, in Wartburg, was second in the state, raising $8,613, following by Seven Islands State Birding Park in Kodak, TN, with $4,978.
“Thank you for supporting your state park,” Houston said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.