A brand new outdoor classroom was unveiled at Obed River Park during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and many of those involved in making it a possibility were there in attendance.
Cumberland County was recently able to turn one of the Park’s picnic shelters into this unique amenity with the help of a generous grant for $9,850 from AARP.
At this time, the classroom is already prepared to host a variety of events. But as office manager of the Cumberland County Mayor’s Office Beth Wyatt-Davis said, due to this current wintertime weather, there won’t be many scheduled classes/activities until the upcoming spring.
But when the time comes, anyone who wishes to hold
an event at this small venue
will be able to do so free of charge.
That’s correct — this outdoor classroom costs absolutely nothing to reserve in advance.
Why is that the case?
Donnie Moody with the Cumberland County Parks and Rec Department has the answer.
“We just want to encourage people to get out, and to enjoy the nature,” he said.
This classroom will not just benefit the average citizens of the county, but also the students.
Specifically those who’re involved in agriculture classes are students in FFA, formerly Future Farmers of America.
Jacob Atkinson, the FFA instructor at Cumberland County High School, even attended the ribbon cutting ceremony with a group of students involved in this specific club.
The outdoor classroom will give them an opportunity to learn in a completely different environment, and even to do activities that wouldn’t be possible indoors.
Call the Park at 931-484-6431 or visit 24 Obed River Park Dr., Shelter 2, for more or see this new and unique amenity.
