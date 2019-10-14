Garrison Park has been a hit with all ages since it opened in August.
The Crossville City Council approved a bid for a perimeter fence to help finish the first phase of the renovation that brought a new playground and splash pad to the historic city park.
“The main thing is to keep kids from running into the street,” City Manager Greg Wood told the council.
City Engineering Tim Begley told the council the fence would start on Taylor St. and continue around the park by Miller Ave. before turning on Fourth St. and continuing approximately 50 feet. It will be 4 feet tall in most areas but increase to 6 feet in the area by the basketball court.
“We tried to maximize the area as best we could,” Begley said. But the land slopes downhill toward Miller Ave., making it difficult to place the fence by the sidewalk in that area.
“We felt the change in elevation from the court down to the sidewalk would render the fence useless,” Begley said. “So we backed it up to on top of the hill in that area.”
The low bid for the fence was submitted by Ace Fence Co. for $11,677.60.
The council also approved a request that the Tennessee Department of Transportation return $1.13 million the city deposited into a local government investment pool fund in 2010. The funds were to be used for utility line relocation from Sawmill Rd. to Cleveland St. pending a state road project to widen Hwy. 127 S. Interest has accrued on the original deposit, bringing the balance to $1.19 million.
In other business, the council approved the following items on the consent agenda:
•Adoption of state traffic rule regarding unregistered vehicles, allowing police officers to cite individuals to city court for suspended vehicle registrations
•Closing Cook Rd. from Stone Memorial High School to Interstate 40 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 2 for the 8th annual Panther Dash 5K run and one-mile fun run
•Closing Taylor Ave. between Main St. and Thurman Ave. Oct. 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the Cumberland County High School Class of 1994 25th reunion
•Closing portions of Fourth St. and Rector Ave. near Cumberland County Memorial Park to provide handicap-accessible parking for the Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11, with roads closed from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
•Closing one lane of West Ave. from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 from the entrance of Rural King parking lot to Cumberland Fellowship Church. The church has partnered with Rural King to provide parking during the Christmas Festival that day
•Declare 2004 Chevy Silverado in the water resources department valued at $4,500 as surplus property to be sold at www.govdeals.com
