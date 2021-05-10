The issue of masks in schools led to some suspensions following an April 28 special-called meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Education.
Now, parents are asked to choose between sending their children to school with a mask, attending school virtually for the remainder of the school year — about 15 days — or withdrawing from the school system.
Jon Matthews says his three children were suspended when they declined to wear a mask.
“We as parents need clarification, answers, apologies and transparency,” Matthews said in an email to the Chronicle. “We have gotten nothing but inconsistency, silence and mistreatment.”
An effort to make masks optional for the remainder of the school year failed during the April 22 meeting of the school board. When the board convened in a special-called meeting April 28 to address Gov. Bill Lee’s lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, no vote was taken on the matter.
Parents watching the meeting — which was being held via teleconference under an executive order that has also expired — used social media to vent their frustration with the mask mandate. About 40 parents withdrew their children from schools on Friday morning and gathered outside Central Services on Fourth St. to protest the ongoing mask mandate.
Matthews has been outspoken on the issue of the school mask mandate and what he considers the lack of contamination control.
“They did not hire more janitors or show staff and students how to properly wear a mask,” Matthews said.
Matthews said the virus can live on soft surfaces like cloth masks for several days, and that schools have no method for ensuring masks being worn are clean.
“When we let our kids go to school, I made sure that they only wore a disposable mask and that it was discarded every four hours and given a new mask or a shield,” he said. “Without proper controls, this BOE has willfully endangered thousands within our community and now needs to be held accountable.”
He adds that he believes the mandate is inconsistently enforced.
“There are numerous children and staff who either are not wearing anything at all, have a mask under their chin, on top of their head like a visor or hanging from a clip around their neck,” he said. “And while I and many others support their rights to not wear one, why have my three children been suspended from school until further notice?”
Included in the Cumberland County Schools Policy Manual are administrative procedures related to face coverings. The procedure is dated Aug. 18. It states that face coverings were required when social distancing cannot be maintained and under “situational discretion” when appropriate. Masks could not include inappropriate slogans or denote affiliation with any gang associated with criminal activity. Masks also could not advertise tobacco, alcohol or drug products.
If students refused to wear a face covering, the administrators were to meet with the student and provide an explanation of the face covering mandate, offer the student a face covering and allow them to return to class.
Students who still refused to wear a mask would have their parent or guardian contacted and the face covering mandate explained to them. Parents were to be contacted to pick up their child. If the parent did not come to pick the student up, the student would be suspended until a parent conference could be scheduled. During that conference, parents refusing the mask mandate would be offered virtual learning.
Matthews said he had inquired about virtual learning during the school’s shutdown in January. During that time, younger students still attended in-person classes. This was difficult for Matthews’ family as one child had to be taken to school while the other two needed a parent to help them get online for their classes.
He said he was told virtual learning through the schools was not an option at that time.
An addendum to the procedures dated April 29 says that students and parents declining the virtual learning option will meet with supervisors to revisit educational offerings, including returning to class and wearing a mask, choosing to attend virtual learning, or withdrawing from the school system and enrolling in a homeschool program.
If a parent or student does not choose one of the options, students are counted absent and subject to truancy procedures.
Matthews was critical of the Cumberland County Board of Education, which held sometimes heated discussions on the issue of masks. Matthews said parents have not been included in those conversations.
“We (parents) had to fight tooth and nail to be heard,” he said.
Last fall, he and another parent were permitted to speak during a board meeting, but the board took no action on the mask mandate.
The April 22 meeting included representatives of the Cumberland County Health Department. Matthews asked why the board had not reached out to parents or others.
“Is that not stacking the cards against the people/parents who also have a right to be heard?” Matthews asked.
“I feel as if my hands have been tied,” Matthews said. “Because I disagree with the BOE members’ decision, my opinion doesn’t matter. They don’t have to talk to me or acknowledge me. They can ridicule our children, tell us our opinion doesn’t matter.”
Rob Safdie, 2nd District representative, made reference to a parent and child who displayed signs outside an earlier meeting that included misspellings. Matthews also referred to comments from Stace Karge, 9th District representative, on studies of the effectiveness of masks, saying no one had been permitted to speak who would have a different perspective.
“[Tony] Brock, 5th District representative, even asked ‘Who would speak for the children?’ As if we, the parents, meant nothing,” Matthews said.
“No apology, no response, nothing.”
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell reported there were 17 cases of COVID-19 among students last week with two positive cases among staff members. There were 81 students and one staff member quarantined due to being in close contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.
On Friday, Cumberland County reported 79 active cases of COVID-19, down 10 from the day before.
Since March 2020, Cumberland County has reported 6,734 cases and 132 deaths from the virus.
More than 38,000 vaccines have been administered in Cumberland County, with 30.95% of the population considered fully vaccinated. Vaccine appointments can be scheduled by calling 931-484-6196, with extended hours for vaccinations available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
