This weekend’s Cumberland County Veterans Parade kicks off a week of countywide salutes to those who fought to protect the country’s freedom.
The parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cumberland County High School. It will proceed along Stanley St. to N. Main St. in downtown Crossville and disband at Main St. Church of Christ on Livingston Rd.
Gordon Kinney, a 93-year-old retired U.S. Navy lieutenant commander involved in World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars, will be the parade grand marshal. At least six deputy grand marshals will represent the Greatest Generation.
The parade is a precursor to Veterans Day, Nov. 11. A number of programs are in the works to honor veterans on their special day.
State Sen. Paul Bailey will be the keynote speaker during the Cumberland County Veterans Day ceremony that starts at 10 a.m. in Military Memorial Park in downtown Crossville. Also speaking will be Crossville Mayor James Mayberry and Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster.
The groundbreaking for the much-anticipated Veterans and First Responders Memorial will be at 3 p.m. in Robinhood Park, Fairfield Glade. The countywide initiative will include a plaza displaying 14 various flags, a commemorative/reflection garden and a pavilion in conjunction with Fairfield Glade Community Club. Visit veteransmemorialfg.com for more information.
Cumberland County Community Band will honor veterans with a benefit concert beginning at 7 p.m. in Stone Memorial High School auditorium at 2600 Cook Rd. Admission is free, but any donations received will be passed on to veterans organizations in the county.
County schools are also planning various Veterans Day programs. CCHS encourages veterans to gather in the gym lobby no later than 1:50 p.m. for seating assignments for its program from 2-2:45. Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniforms to the program, which includes musical selections from the student and faculty ensemble and the Jet Pride Marching Band.
Area veterans can start the day with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. in South Cumberland Elementary School’s cafeteria. Those planning to attend are asked to call 931-788-6713.
Pleasant Hill Elementary School will have a virtual program prerecorded and posted to the school’s website, https://phs.ccschools.k12tn.net, by Nov. 11.
Other schools planning Veterans Day programs are Pine View Elementary at 9 a.m. EST; Brown and North Cumberland Elementary, 9 a.m.; Crab Orchard Elementary, 1 p.m.; Homestead Elementary, 1:15 p.m.
Information about programs at Stone Elementary and Stone Memorial High School had not been received by the Chronicle at press time.
Fairfield Glade Community Club will have a special community appreciation with light refreshments from noon-5 p.m. at The Center at Fairfield Glade, 128 Stonehenge Dr. A special dining gift card will be presented to veterans who show a military ID and Fairfield Glade membership card.
