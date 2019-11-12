Members of the director of schools evaluation committee discussed ideas to survey faculty and staff regarding employee morale and satisfaction. The committee plans to meet again Nov. 18, but it was unclear how quickly they could get a survey developed.
“I have been told we have morale problem in the schools,” Jim Inman, 1st District representative to the Cumberland County Board of Education, said during a meeting Monday night. “I don’t know. I’m not in the schools. And I want to find out.
“If there is, we need to try to figure out what it is and fix it.”
Inman suggested using the climate survey given to teachers each year for principals.
“Maybe we could redo some of the questions for the director,” Inman said. “And we can expand that to central office employees.”
The state also has an educator survey with more questions.
Examples of the questions include, “My principal engages educators in professional learning that is differentiated to meet educator needs,” or “My principal collaborates with others to develop/support all educators.” Participants rank their response on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being “never” and 5 being “always or exceptional.”
Inman said, “I would think 10 to 15 questions would be enough.”
He said he had also contacted the Tennessee School Boards Association and confirmed that organization would administer the survey. He did not have information regarding cost or timeline.
“All the information would go to TSBA,” Inman said. “They would tell us the results.
“I want it to be somebody independent, and the Central Office should not have to deal with it. I felt like that would be a good solution — if the board wants to do a survey.”
The board voted against a survey of faculty and staff during its October meeting, citing concerns of how the survey would be designed, who would administer the poll and how quickly it could be completed.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, said a poll conducted by a local social media page had “forced” the board’s hand. That page offered a one question, yes-or-no question on whether or not the director’s contract should be renewed, with an overwhelming margin voting no.
“We can’t ignore it,” Karge said. “It’s there. It’s out. It’s a thing now. It forces our hand. We need to do something.”
Rob Safdie, 2nd District representative, opened the committee meeting with a demonstration of how survey tools like the one used could be easily manipulated by changing computer settings for pop-up blockers and cookies.
“It’s very easy to do,” he said.
He called the demonstration “Voodoo Survey and Fake Science.” He had created a similar survey and clicked on one answer and “done.”
“Then, I just hit the backspace key, and I was able to continue moving through the survey without even pressing the no button after that,” he said.
He demonstrated submitting more than 50 responses in about 90 seconds.
“With that in mind, unless there are safeguards, it’s really not appropriate to use that as a survey device,” he said.
Popular online survey tools can be used and require participants to provide a unique code or ID to ensure each person is able to vote only once.
Karge said, “What we were trying to do from an academic standpoint got drilled down to a yes or no — and that was the one thing we were all trying to avoid. In my opinion, that’s not fair.”
Karge said she doesn’t believe the morale survey should be viewed as something negative but instead an opportunity to identify areas for improvement.
“Let’s look at it as a positive and a tool,” she said. “That’s the way I’m looking at it. I don’t want to see anything mean spirited or derogatory.”
The board will revisit the director of schools contract at its Dec. 5 meeting, allowing limited time to develop and launch a survey, Safdie said.
“Do you think we can get this survey done in 15 days?” he asked.
The survey can’t be implemented without board approval, Inman said.
“I don’t see how we can do that before Dec. 5,” he said.
The committee agreed to meet again Nov. 18 and develop the list of questions. They would also gather information on the timeline TSBA needs to build and launch the survey and any costs.
Inman said, “I think the entire board needs to have input on the type of questions they want.”
The committee would offer questions as a starting point as a draft proposal for the Dec. 5 meeting.
Inman said, “I would feel more comfortable if we had a work session and everybody knew what was going on and they had input on the questions they felt were relevant or not relevant.”
Safdie said he is not opposed to a survey, but he is concerned about the time constraints, with the board set to consider the director’s contract at the next meeting. The contract requires the board to take action on extending the contract by Jan. 31. If it does not, that serves as notice it does not intend to renew the contract past June 30, 2020.
Karge said, “It might be that we can’t meet that timeframe.”
Inman said the board may even consider delaying action on the contract until the survey is completed with a special-called meeting in January.
The committee will meet Nov. 18 at 4:30 p.m. at Central Services, 368 Fourth St.
