The Cumberland County environmental committee continues to seek the ability to opt out of certain portions of building code requirements — particularly insulation in crawl spaces of residential properties. But further action on creating an appeals board or forming its own inspection office will hold until February.
Crossville Codes Inspector Danny Thurman brought a proposed motion to create an appeals board. Thurman’s office handles inspections of residential and commercial property in the county. However, county residents can’t appeal an inspector’s decision under the city’s rules.
The discussion follows an October meeting where some commissioners were critical of Thurman and his department, and questioned the need to inspect for insulation in the crawl space.
“In talking to the builders in Fairfield, they couldn’t say enough nice things about Danny,” said Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner, during the Nov. 22 meeting.
Mall said she met with a number of builders over the prior month, from the largest builders to small companies completing a few homes each year.
Charles Seiber, 4th District commissioner, asked what authority an appeals board would have.
Thurman said the board would determine if an inspector incorrectly interpreted a portion of the building code. Thurman serves as a non-voting member of the board.
Seiber asked if the inspector was given discretion on applying the building codes. Thurman said inspectors can approve different materials if they meet the code’s intent.
But, Thurman noted, the board can’t change the code or determine part of the adopted code won’t be followed.
Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, said the only complaint he’s heard involves the insulation under the flooring in the crawlspace, which is a requirement under the 2009 building code related to energy conservation. The county adopted the 2018 building codes last year, but retained the 2009 codes for energy.
“A lot of people’s got a problem with that,” Lowe said. “I would like to see something done on that.”
Thurman said builders can insulate under the floors in the crawlspace or encapsulate the crawlspace, which is more expensive but improves the home, he said.
“You insulate the foundation walls and provide ventilation to keep that air circulated and dehumidified. That works very well,” Thurman said. “There actually is an option that’s in the code. It’s just a matter of if the builder wants to go to that expense.”
There are several builders in the community who use crawl space encapsulation on all their homes.
County attorney Philip Burnett has been researching the county’s ability to opt out of a portion of the building code.
“We’re trying to figure out a way to do that,” Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said. “We’re trying to figure out how and if that would work.”
Seiber said he didn’t understand why the city codes department would enforce something he knew other counties were not enforcing. He declined to name specific counties, noting a county named in a prior meeting had since been contacted by the state.
“Codes are not just Tennessee codes, it’s national,” Seiber said. “But this is a luxury. It’s not a structural thing.”
Lowe said a builder he talked with didn’t believe the insulation provided any benefit. Thurman said the primary benefit of insulating under the subfloor is in the winter when the difference between the outside air and inside temperatures are greatest.
“One in three Tennesseans cannot afford their utility bills right now,” Thurman said. “One of the things they always look at, when it comes back to that energy aspect, is putting insulation in the subfloor.”
But waiting until after the home is built adds cost to the project, he said.
“That’s the people we’re really going to hurt,” he said.
Seiber said commercial builders should follow all the codes, but he said there should be some consideration for people building a home they plan to live in. Thurman said many of those homes built as the builder’s residence are often put on the market within a couple of years.
Cumberland County adopted the minimum building codes. Thurman said the county could pass a resolution exempting the county from the insulation requirement and see if the state approves it.
“I don’t agree with that path,” Thurman said. “I think you’re cheating the people who are buying these houses, because there are options other than insulation, and it does save people money.”
The panel agreed to table further discussion until February.
In other business, the panel approved the 2023 Cumberland County Road List, with the following changes: addition of Edgemere Court in Fairfield Glade, addition of 35 feet to Mayfair Dr., and removal of 1,380 feet from Drew Howard Rd.
There are 1,751 roads on the county road list. Roads must be included on the county road list before any tax funds can be used for road maintenance or upkeep.
