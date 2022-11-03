Members of the Cumberland County environmental committee want a way for county residents to appeal building inspection decisions.
“The biggest complaint I’ve heard is the county has no appeals process,” said Jerry Cooper, 7th District commissioner. “What can we do?”
Danny Thurman, head of the city of Crossville codes enforcement office, encouraged the county to develop an appeals board similar to the one recently enacted by the city.
“Determine how many people you want on the appeals board and who you want to be on it,” Thurman said during the Oct. 24 meeting of the panel. “Those people need to be contractors or people in the business that know what they’re looking for.”
But Thurman said there have not been many complaints — only one has gone before the city’s board.
“I think if there were issues, we would have a lot more complaints brought forward through the county mayor, the city mayor, the city manager,” Thurman said. “They’re just not there.”
The county contracts with the Crossville codes department for inspections of new construction or additions in the areas outside the Crossville city limits. Last year, the city collected $422,939 in permit and inspection fees for building in the county.
County residents can’t appeal decisions of the inspectors through the city’s appeals board.
Charlie Seiber, 4th District commissioner, asked what other options the county had regarding city codes inspections.
“I voted against this,” Seiber said recalling the 2011 vote to establish building codes in the county. “It was kind of being shoved down our throats.”
Tom Isham, 2nd District commissioner, said the commission was supposed to review the program after one year, but that didn’t happen.
Cumberland County Attorney Philip Burnett said the commission determined if it would have building codes and adopted the codes used for inspection purposes. Last year, the commission adopted the 2018 building codes but kept the 2009 energy code. That kept the county within seven years of the most recent building codes.
The codes department held meetings with contractors in December and sent information on changes in the new codes to help them understand new requirements.
“Any time there are new codes, there are problems until people get used to them,” Thurman said.
But Seiber said there were problems from what some believed to be unequal enforcement to abrasive behavior by inspectors.
“Builders hate y’all,” Seiber told Thurman.
He relayed a situation involving his son who is building a house for his own occupancy. A house in the city passed inspection. His son was required to use a different size plate for a portion of the plumbing installation in order to pass inspection in the county.
Building inspections are required to gain a certificate of occupancy, a requirement of most mortgage lenders. Builders or homeowners can apply for building permits online or at the codes office at Crossville City Hall. They need basic information on the structure, a septic permit — if applicable — and proof of workers compensation insurance. Fees are based on the size of the structure.
Inspectors must be certified in residential and commercial building, mechanical systems and plumbing. They visit the construction sites regularly to look at footers, foundations, rough-in for mechanical or plumbing systems, and final inspections.
Burnett said he has been talking with the state about opting out of specific requirements, like insulating under a home in the crawlspace, which is part of the 2009 energy codes.
“They said they don’t want to do that because it’s a nightmare for them to audit,” Burnett said.
Some counties have not been looking for the crawlspace insulation, Seiber said.
That causes problems, Thurman said, especially in areas like Cumberland Cove where half the development lies in Cumberland County and half in Putnam County. But, Cumberland County looks for that item. Thurman said, before he joined the codes department, a homeowner had complained the contractor did not install this required item.
And that’s an issue with the state saying it won’t audit the county or city on that item of the code.
“All it takes is that one person to complain, and then they’re going to look at it,” he said.
Instead, Thurman suggested the county adopt an amendment to the building code to eliminate the requirement for insulation underneath the home.
“Maybe they’ll accept it. Maybe they won’t,” he said. “But then it’s legal and we can go with that.”
Thurman added he has a legal and ethical duty to inspect according to the adopted codes, and buyers expect that they’re getting a home built to those standards.
Seiber said homebuyers could get inspections, but questioned the need for building codes and codes inspections.
Burnett said the state does not allow the county to piecemeal its codes, but it does not require counties to adopt codes.
Thurman said he had been blamed many times for “killing” a deal when he worked as a home inspector.
“When it comes to the real estate agent, they just lost a sale,” Thurman said.
Seiber said he wasn’t interested in “sales.”
“I’m talking about a house he’s going to live in,” Seiber said.
Seiber added all homes are appraised prior to mortgage lending, but that’s not the same as a home inspection.
Isham said the cost of inspections needed to be addressed as those fees add to the costs of construction.
“I hate to see a profit on something that’s mandatory,” he said. “We should consider taking this over and doing it ourselves.”
Cooper moved to set up an appeals board, with support from Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner. The panel will review the proposed board at its next meeting.
The panel also advanced a request from the Cumberland County Health and Safety Standards Board to extend the distance for complaints from property owners within 150 feet of the property line to 250 feet. Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, said there had been some situations where property owners had trouble identifying three neighboring owners within the 150 feet of a property for a complaint. That has tied the committee’s hands in dealing with issues of abandoned or dilapidated housing or garbage or debris that can cause a health and safety hazard to the community.
That change to the board’s rules will go before the full commission in November for consideration.
