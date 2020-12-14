A decision on assisting Martin Elementary with new sound equipment for the Little Theater is on hold while a renovation project wraps up.
“We need to look at finding the funds somewhere else,” Jim Inman, 1st District representative, told the budget committee of the Cumberland County Board of Education.
The board had hoped to use about $3,000 in contingency funds estimated to be left over. However, as the renovation has progressed, the available funds have been whittled down to $391.15.
The budget committee tabled action on the sound equipment.
A walk-through of Martin Elementary was scheduled for later in the week after the building and grounds committee meeting. Inman said he’d walked through the school with Principal Christie VanWinkle.
“It was simple, little things. You’ve already got a lot of these on the list you sent me,” Inman said.
But Inman questioned the doors installed throughout the school and if they were to be painted before the project is closed out.
Kim Chamberlin, with Upland Design Group, the architect for the project, said the painting had not been included in the scope of the project.
“We offered to do that as part of the project, but were told school maintenance would take care of it,” Chamberlin said.
Inman said, “I think they were talking about using the contingency fund to do that. We were told painting the doors to fix where they worked on them wasn’t in the contract.”
Chamberlin said initial assumptions were that the hardware would match up with the old doors, but that was not the case. He said he would talk with the contractor to see if that could be done.
Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, said there had been discussions about the painting. It had been asked if the school wanted to use the contingency fund to paint the doors or allow the maintenance department to do that work over a break or as the department’s schedule allowed.
He will report back to the board.
The building and grounds committee will also consider options for a transition academy after initial plans called for a concrete building pad that would cost about $150,000, which is the total amount budgeted for the facility.
Plans were to work with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology for labor on the project, which will provide a facility for the Transition Academy that includes a kitchen and laundry to allow students to learn independent living skills. However, TCAT cannot pour the concrete slab.
“We are looking at going in a different direction,” Inman said.
Chamberlin asked permission to check with contractors on cost estimates for the slab.
“That seems high for a slab and foundation,” he said.
He will return with information at the next building and grounds meeting.
A project to construct a ramp to the playground at the Tennessee Early Intervention System daycare at the Phoenix School will move forward.
Principal Stephanie Barnes said the project had been proposed by an engineering class at Tennessee Tech. The board had approved the project in Aug. 2019, but time ran out to complete the work. It was approved again in the spring of 2020, but COVID-19 closures prevented the school from doing the project.
“The plan is to do the work the first week in December,” Barnes said.
The committee said the project already had board approval and could move forward with approval of the executive committee, which consists of Inman and Director of Schools Ina Maxwell.
Also approved was a storage shed at Stone Memorial High School, to be paid for with funds from the career and technical education department.
The budget panel also approved a proposal to contract with Small Biz Staffing to help recruit bus drivers for the school system.
Items approved by the panels were part of the Dec. 3 board agenda.
