Members of the Cumberland County Board of Education athletic committee want more information of the impact of changes to the school system's extracurricular supplements before making a recommendation.
Meeting at the end of February, the panel asked for a financial report of several options before a meeting scheduled March 17. That meeting has been delayed, however, due to concerns of public meetings amid the COVID-19 virus spread.
"I want to officially start looking at the supplements and see if there is a way we can improve them, increase them — whatever we want to try to do," Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said.
Board members, coaches and administrators were unable to say the last time the extracurricular pay had changed. Dave Prichard, baseball coach at Cumberland County High School, estimated it had been 20 years or more since coaches and others taking on extracurricular responsibilities had received an increase.
The pay schedule allocates funds for high school and elementary athletic coaches, yearbook advisors, drama sponsors and more.
Prichard has proposed a new schedule that makes the extracurricular supplement a percentage of the base salary for a first-year teacher. That would not require additional funding but would allow the pay schedule to increase as salaries for teachers increase, he said.
Inman said, "If we went in that direction, that would fix it from now on. But from a financial standpoint, I know this was tried in the early 1990s. I think it was done for two years … We just couldn't afford it."
Prichard said his proposal doesn't cost anything the first year.
"The only time it costs anything is when you change teacher salary," he said. "It would be nice, but you don't have to link it to the salary schedule, just the entry level.
"That's the guarantee it does change."
Current extracurricular supplements range from $300 for elementary cross-country coaches each year to $5,100 per year for high school basketball and football head coaches. The high school basketball and football head coaches are also paid an extra month of salary.
Prichard has also proposed bringing coaching supplements for high school volleyball and soccer up to the amount paid for baseball, softball and wrestling. Baseball coaches are paid $3,400 a year compared to $1,500 annually for high school soccer coaches.
Dean Patton, countywide athletic director, said addressing soccer and volleyball were priorities.
"If we were going to put things in a priority order, it would be to address things like soccer and volleyball and move those up to the same tiers as baseball and softball and get some equity there," he said.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said, "And those are growth sports."
Prichard also proposes a bonus structure to reward coaches whose teams perform well in post-season play.
Prichard said addressing the extracurricular supplements was important to helping the school system recruit new coaches, particularly assistant coaches.
"You've got a lot of people who are from here ... If you want your pool to be bigger than 'here'... You've got people who want to come, but you show them the number, 'I can't come. I'm not taking that pay cut,'" Prichard said. "Do you want to be able to recruit a football coach or not. Especially when you're talking about assistants."
Brock said the panel needed to determine the best way to increase supplements.
"It's not a question of whether they deserve it or not. It's how we're going to do it," he said.
Inman added, "And can we afford it?"
Cumberland County teaching salaries were also considered a challenge when recruiting coaches and teachers. Inman said he spoke with a teacher in Roane County who said they would have to take a significant reduction in teaching salary to return to Cumberland County.
Inman said, "I think we'd recruit more people with that [teacher salaries] than the coaching supplements.
"But I know this is broken, and we've got to fix it."
Inman said the supplement scale also needed to recognize longevity of coaches. Prichard said some school systems offer a bump in coaching pay after every five years or so.
Brock asked if the panel could come up with a pool of money to help address current inequities and providing for additional funding for assistant coaching positions.
"But the board is then going to have to figure out where we're going to get" the funds, he said.
Inman added the money would have to be recurring funds, as well, and not one-time funds.
Graham asked coaches present what they would prefer — additional funds for assistant coaches, or a higher supplement for themselves.
Before she could complete the question, Prichard said, "Another assistant."
Cub Whitson, CCHS soccer coach, agreed, though he said he would like to be equal to baseball and softball.
Prichard said, "If that was what was most important to me, I wouldn't be here."
He said he was fortunate to have assistant coaches who had worked with him for many years.
"And they don't get paid," he said.
Brock said, "We are in agreement they need and deserve to be compensated. I admire them. I have coached, and I know what their entire families are putting into it.
"But let's be fair and let's be realistic."
He said the panel would "crunch" numbers to make a recommendation to the board's budget committee, which helps prepare the school system budget.
In other action, the panel approved recommended changes to the county's athletic manual, including:
• the athletic dead period will coincide with the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association dead period, when no practices may be held
• employee and retired employees will be allowed into tournaments free with card, and tournament admission for adults is $5 per person
"Those were changes to make the bylaws match what we're doing in practice," Patton said.
