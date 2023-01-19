Members of the Cumberland County Commission’s rules committee want to prohibit county employees from serving on the commission’s budget committee.
“This last summer, I attended budget committee meetings, and I think a couple of county employees over-reacted for their department,” Tom Isham, 2nd District commissioner, said during the Jan. 9 committee meeting. “I think county employees hammer their issues too hard for their department. I just think they need to be neutral.”
Isham said the rule, if approved, would take effect in 2024 when the commission sets new committees. His motion was supported by Charlie Seiber, 4th District commissioner.
“I just don’t think it’s a good idea to have county employees on the budget committee,” Isham said.
John Patterson, 9th District commissioner, said, “Not only that, you want to avoid the perception of conflict of interest. Just the perception brings about a bad taste.”
The budget committee reviews budget requests for various county departments including personnel, wages and equipment.
State law allows county employees to serve on the county’s governing body. That’s not the case for school system employees who may want to serve on the Board of Education or employees of the city of Crossville who want to serve on the Crossville City Council.
A 2015 bill would have disqualified county employees from serving on the county commission. The bill failed, however, with opponents arguing that rural counties could eliminate potential candidates. At that time, 81% of 69 counties responding to a survey from the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations said their county commissions include county employees.
The bill eventually was changed to prohibit members of the county commission from voting on matters in which they have a conflict of interest. This includes commissioners who are employed by the county or are married to a county employee.
David Gibson, 4th District commissioner, is retiring from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at the end of February. Greg Maxwell, 8th District commissioner, and Jerry Cooper, 7th District commissioner, are employed by the Cumberland County School system.
Isham said he would not include school system employees in his motion as their budget is set by the Cumberland County Board of Education and a portion of their salary comes from state funds.
Seiber said several county employees ran for election to the commission in 2022 but lost.
Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, said, “The public elects these people. They know whether they’re in the employment of the county or in the employment of the school system. If they want to elect those people to represent them, they ought to have that option.”
Dewey Walker, 1st District commissioner, agreed with not including school system personnel, noting he’d heard the commissioners who work for the school system abstain numerous times in the budget committee. Threet said he had heard other commissioners who worked for the county abstain from votes related to their department in the past, as well.
The motion passed 6-3.
Voting in favor were Walker, Isham, Seiber, Patterson, 7th District Commissioner Jerry Cooper and 5th District Commissioner Jack Davis. Voting against were 6th District Commissioner Joe Sherrill, Maxwell and Threet.
The rules committee is completing a review of the county commission’s rules. They hope to have an updated set of rules ready for consideration in the coming months.
Among other potential changes, the panel voted 6-3 to include a statement that language in the rules — such as references to chairmen or use of the pronouns he or his — are intended to be gender neutral.
“You tell me what you want put where, and I’ll do it,” Foster said.
Patterson moved to task Foster with ensuring the rules reflected general-neutral language, but other members of the panel pointed to an addendum used in Putnam County. That states, “With regard to these rules, the use of any gender shall apply to all genders, and such genders may be used interchangeably to the extent the context so requires.”
Sherrill said he preferred the statement, and Patterson agreed to amend his motion to include the use of the statement from Putnam County. The motion was approved with Walker, Seiber and Cooper opposed.
Foster presented a number of suggested changes, as well, including allowing the commission chairperson to cancel or move a meeting of the commission in the event of inclement weather or other emergency situation. Current rules do not allow for rescheduling a regular meeting of the commission — held the third Monday of each month (or the following Tuesday in the event of a conflict with a recognized state holiday).
“We’ve trudged through some bad snow,” Foster said. “The rules say you are going to meet.”
Threet said Putnam County’s rules called for the parliamentarian to be part of the rules committee. The parliamentarian is elected by the commission every two years. Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, serves in the office.
Walker said the parliamentarian should sit in on every committee meeting in the event of a question on the rules of order.
Hyder responded, “I go to most of them.”
She added the rules committee does not meet often.
Sherrill said he did not “feel good about” mandating membership on the committee, which is made up of nine members of the commission.
The panel chose not to take action on that proposal.
The panel approved a change to the membership of the public records commission to allow the general sessions judge to send a designee, which will help ensure a quorum for the quarterly meetings. The panel was also agreeable with adding an at-large member to the panel.
The panel also discussed technology upgrades that would impact the way the commission conducts its business, specifically the use of electronic voting and streaming meetings online.
Foster is to research options and bring those back to the next meeting of the panel.
Committee decisions must go through the full commission before taking effect.
