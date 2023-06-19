Cumberland County Commission’s budget committee, for the second time in a row, chose to take no action on allocating $2.2 million in school district funds to rebid renovations at South Cumberland Elementary during their June 6 meeting.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District Commissioner, said, “If the majority of this school board already voted multiple times — whether it’s unanimous or not — to send this forward, I’m not wanting to stop them. I’m just wanting to understand the risk myself.”
The South project would add six 800-square-foot classrooms to South Elementary; four in the upper-grade wing and two in the lower-grade wing. The kitchen and all restrooms in the school would also be renovated.
At their May 2 meeting, the budget committee voted to take no action after several panel members expressed reservations regarding the approval to move $2.2 million dollars out of the school district’s general fund balance.
At the June 6 meeting, Sherrill launched the reallocation’s discussion when he asked how this project would affect Cumberland County Schools’ fund balance, as they are required to keep a minimum of 3% of their budget in the fund.
Nathan Brock, the county’s financial director, said he believed the school district met the Department of Education’s requirement, according to a presentation by the school district’s acting chief financial officer Kim Bray. Brock then added that he didn’t know if this requirement was a law or just a recommendation.
Bray responded, “I don’t know that it’s law, it’s always my understanding that it’s 3% of your expenses, but we exceed that by about 1.5 million.”
John Patterson, 9th District Commissioner, said, “Provided you get the income. And if you don’t, we write the check. We may have to increase taxes to cover your shortfall.”
Sherrill responded, “The only question I’m trying to bring up here has nothing to do with the Maintenance of Effort, because I don’t think sales tax relates here in the moment. Because we have to pay that much. We have to pay the MOE, the TISA.”
Sherrill was referring to Tennessee’s new funding formula for public schools, Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement. Under the TISA budget for Cumberland County Schools, the county would have to provide about $19 million in funding to the schools.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District Commissioner, agreed, “The state establishes that.”
Sherrill asked, “The only question is, if we allow the fund balance — which is the rainy day fund — to be used to build a building … are we going to have enough in that rainy day fund for a rainy day?”
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District Commissioner, said she wanted to send the motion back to the school board because she believed they were overlooking other maintenance needs in the schools in favor of the South project.
“My concern for them taking out of last year’s budget … they didn’t get a chance to see what they had to cut, and they couldn’t prepare the complete list, so there were massive cuts made to accommodate the building project,” Stone said. “I would like them to have a chance to look at all what they were giving up and re-vote.”
The cuts Stone referred to were to the maintenance budget for the upcoming school year. Originally, the school board was given a $5 million proposal for the 2023-’24 maintenance budget, but this was cut down to $1.8 million in the budget meetings.
Teresa Boston, the Board of Education’s 8th District representative, defended the board’s decision to the panel.
“We weren’t giving anything up,” Boston said. “This money was set aside last year in order to do this project. Now, when we were presented with the budget this year, there was a $5 million maintenance proposal. Even if you sent $2.2 [million] back, we don’t have enough money in our budget to fund $5 million worth of maintenance projects.”
“We had our maintenance plan that we had gone by — which is $1.8 million,” Boston added. “We did look at the maintenance plan, we did see what was given up. We even discussed, there are things right now that we could spend our fund balance on. But the South [project] has been in existence and in the planning stages for 2.5 years.”
Patterson said, “Well, I’m looking at that maintenance budget worksheet — $4.9 million — and we may be giving up some things that are higher priority. Pine View’s roof probably won’t last through the year, etc.”
“This is where the feasibility study should come in, to set priorities,” Patterson continued.
Boston responded, “Is it not going to make it through the year? Because we’ve never been told that.”
Patterson said, “The sheet I have here says that.”
Boston reiterated that the school board never received those notes before on their maintenance plan for this year.
Darrell Threet, 3rd District Commissioner, interjected to say he felt Patterson’s suggestion of a feasibility study would only hold the school district back.
“I’ve seen multiple feasibility studies done by the school board over my 40-something years in the school system. They pay big money for these feasibility studies,” Threet said. “They get them, and go lay them on a shelf, and they get a new school board in two years and they don’t even look at it. I know exactly what happens to feasibility studies —they’re a waste of money.”
Sue York, 1st District Commissioner, said she was confused about the project’s funding source. Boston explained that plans for South’s renovation (and Cumberland County High School’s auditorium) were made when the district received ESSER funds in 2020, but that there were delays in getting a bid for the project.
“Because of the delay in getting the bid, material prices have gone sky-high,” Boston explained. “We got the bid for CCHS, we received the bid for South, and we didn’t even have enough money to finish out CCHS.”
Boston said the board was able to fund the rest of the CCHS auditorium project through the fund balance, which was approved by the county commission as well.
“The board voted to move forward with the South project with our own funds. Because these are no longer being built with federal funds, we can send it back for re-bid and possibly save some money on the pay scale,” Boston added.
Boston also reiterated that even after funding this project at $2.2 million, the school district will still be exceeding their 3% fund balance requirement by $1.5 million.
“The money is there,” Boston said. “I can’t predict a catastrophe, I can’t predict that we won’t have to patch Pine View’s roof.”
Stone said, “All I’ve picked up on from the meetings I’ve gone to is confusion, and the fact that they didn’t have enough time to prepare. I would like to make a motion to send this back to them to work on it again.”
York said, “I think there should be no actions, because there’s too much confusion here about this money and that money.”
Stone rescinded her motion to be replaced by York’s motion for no action.
During discussion of the motion, Stone added that she felt there was too much “unknown” about what the new rebid for South’s renovation would be, and suggested the board bring the motion to them when they knew.
Boston said, “We cannot rebid it until this resolution is approved.”
Several committee members expressed confusion at whether the $2.2 million would roll back into the fund balance or not if they approved the board’s reallocation. Brock explained what would happen to the committee.
“If the budget amendment is approved by the budget committee, then it would be in the 2022-’23 budget,” Brock said. “If those funds are not obligated by June 30, which means that the project will be bid out and under contract, then that money would fall back into the fund balance and would need to be re-appropriated in 2023-’24.”
The committee voted 5-2 to take no action. Sherrill and Jerry Cooper, 7th District Commissioner, voted against the motion. Charles Seiber, 4th District Commissioner, and Jack Davis, 5th District Commissioner, were not present at the meeting.
