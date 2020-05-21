The school system has a balanced budget to present to the Cumberland County Board of Education and county commission next month.
The board’s budget committee chose to trim the budget slightly more than required ahead of questions about revenue in the coming year, scaling back maintenance projects for the Stone Memorial High School track and Cumberland County High School roof.
“There are a lot of unknowns about the coming school year,” Chief Financial Officer Kacee Harris said during the Tuesday afternoon videoconference meeting.
The state is bracing for significant drops in revenue as sales tax receipts begin to show the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic activity. Statewide revenues declined by almost 40% in April.
However, some of that loss reflects extensions the state offered for filing certain taxes and registrations.
Sales tax revenues, which make up 29% of the state budget, were $61.2 million below budget estimates — a loss of about 6%.
The Tennessee General Assembly is set to return to Nashville June 1 and consider how lost revenue will impact a budget that already offered few frills.
“So far, the [Basic Education Program] has been sheltered,” Harris said. “We hope and cross our fingers it will continue to be.”
The school system must complete its budget and present it to the Cumberland County Commission by June 4, and changes in state revenue could be looming even beyond the start of the new fiscal year July 1.
Harris explained the proposed budget was about $150,000 from meeting the required 3% reserve. The spending plan includes using about $4.2 million from the fund balance to pay for one-time expenses, but the state requires about $1.8 million for emergencies.
“I would recommend that we don’t cut just to the minimum. I think it would be a good idea to put a little bit of a cushion in there,” she said. “There are a lot of unknowns that we won’t know the answer to until after our budget is passed.”
The budget was about $400,000 short of meeting funding reserves when the panel met May 7. Harris explained the most recent estimate of Basic Education Program funding had increased by about $62,000. She also has updated the projected ending balance.
The end result is a $59.4 million budget leaving a fund balance reserve of just over $2.3 million.
The school system is slated to receive federal CARES Act relief funds, though the amount could change. There are questions about how much the school system will receive following an announcement that private schools will also share in the funds.
“Some of the items we think we’re going to be able to spend on that are technology, internet access for students who don’t have that at home, cleaning supplies, help with our extra cafeteria costs for feeding the kids,” Harris said.
Initial estimates placed that funding at about $1.7 million.
The budget proposal included about $1.9 million in maintenance projects, like roofing replacements or tile replacements, including $415,000 for a replacement of the track at Stone Memorial High School and replacement of the remainder of the Cumberland County High School roof.
The $600,000 roofing project completed this past year at CCHS only included about half the roof. The school system estimated about $500,000 to complete the work.
In talking with roofing contractors, the project could be cut into smaller projects. The worst area of the roof is over the administration area, with an estimated cost of $30,000. Other areas in priority of need include F wing, $150,000, the cafeteria at $72,000, the gym at $200,000, wings G and H at $150,000 and the bus canopy and breezeway at $46,000.
If done individually, the projects would cost about $148,000 more than as one project.
At SMHS, the track could be repaired for about $14,000 to $20,000, compared to $415,000 for a replacement.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, suggested fixing the track and budgeting about $200,000 in the budget for CCHS to fix the areas with the most pressing need.
“That’s going to give us about $700,000,” Boston said.
Director of Schools Janet Graham said the school system would pay more for the roof by breaking it up, but added, “If you don’t have the money, you don’t have the money,” she said.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said, “I think that’s a good start. Depending on what the state does, we may have to come back and cut more.”
He added he hopes candidates for teaching positions currently advertised in the school system are being told positions are contingent on enrollment.
Graham said each school is only being allotted the number of teachers needed to meet class size standards, though there are questions how the pandemic could impact student enrollment in the fall.
And there could be continuing impacts from the COVID-19 virus, she said.
“Do we have any idea come August how many people like what they’ve been doing and decide they’ll just homeschool? We can’t predict that,” she said.
She speaks with other directors across the Upper Cumberland several times a week, she said, discussing various plans.
“It’s all contingencies, and it could all change in a New York second,” she said.
Much of the focus has been distance education so that instruction can continue.
“It can’t be as relaxed in terms of what we are requiring students to do in distance learning,” she said. “People were not prepared for an immediate closure. We left one day and weren’t able to come back.”
She said that would be an important consideration in using CARES Act funding.
“There’s a lot of work to be done,” she said.
The budget includes a 2.5% salary increase for school personnel in addition to annual wage increases determined by years of service and experience.
The committee recommended the proposed budget go before the full board at its May 28 meeting for consideration.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, did not attend the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.