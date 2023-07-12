Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, asked members of the county’s building and grounds committee to expedite the repair of the drive-thru window at the Cumberland County Clerk’s office.
“I feel it’s taken too long. We should have had that drive-thru fixed. We’re actually doing an injustice to the senior citizens and disabled people by having the ability and the place to fix the drive-thru,” Lowe said during the June 13 meeting.
The clerk’s office was recently moved to 1760 S. Main St, a building that was originally going to be used as the new site of the county archives. Renovations of the former bank had already begun, including demolition of the drive-thru.
After a temporary move to the location when repairs were being made to the county’s courthouse, County Clerk Jule Bryson requested to keep the office at the S. Main building. The commission agreed, and the county archives’ original building at 95 E 1st St would be renovated.
Bryson wants to repair the drive-thru so it can be used to make the office more accessible to the disabled and the elderly. It would cost about $10,000 to repair.
Lowe wanted to amend a resolution that ties the county clerk office to the archives project, which says to stop all construction at 1760 S Main St. until the archives are funded and approved by the full County Commission.
Lowe said Bryson told him that he has money in his budget to repair the window, so he wants to separate the repairs for the drive-thru window from the archives project.
“There’s some holes where they took the old drive-thru out. Blackbirds are starting to get in that building,” Lowe added. “The blackbirds are starting to get into the ceiling. And we do not need that.”
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, pointed out that the motion to separate the drive-thru window from the archives project may not speed up the process by much, as the archives project will be put out to bid soon.
“Kim [Chamberlain of Upland Design] just told us the archives are going to be bid out in two weeks,” Wilson said.
“He also said that he’s having trouble finding contractors,” Lowe said. “How long’s that going to take?”
Wilson reiterated that he does not see the point in amending a resolution that is “already in the works,” and that the commission would be able to vote on the archives bid at their July meeting.
Lowe responded, “I wouldn’t have a problem with waiting until July to see if we’re going to move on with this, but in the July meeting, if we’re not ready to move on with the archives building, I think we need to make an adjustment so that Jule can go ahead with his window,”
Wilson said Chamberlain’s estimate of two weeks to prepare the bid would put them on schedule for July, but a few commissioners pointed out that the process could take longer, depending on whether the commission approves the lowest bid on the archives project.
Lowe’s motion was put to a vote, and failed 4-5.
Among those voting yes were Lowe, 1st District Commissioner Dewey Walker, 2nd District Commissioner Tom Isham and 3rd District Commissioner Darrell Threet.
Mall, Wilson, 4th District Commissioner David Gibson, 7th District Commissioner Mark Baldwin and 8th District Commissioner Deborah Holbrook voted no.
At the meeting, the committee also unanimously approved send a motion to replace the flooring at the Fair Park Senior Center to the budget committee.
Conrad Welch, the county’s solid waste director and a member of the Fair Park board, told the committee that although the center has been raising money to replace the flooring, they are still about $5,000 short of what they need.
Mall moved to approve up to $10,000 to be given to the senior center to replace flooring, until they receive cost estimate. She said that she felt this was earned, as the center had already worked hard to raise $13,800.
Isham said he felt the flooring was in “not that bad condition”, and that he wishes the commission would use the money for something else. However, despite his and a few other commissioners’ disagreements, the motion was approved unanimously.
The motion to approve up to $10,000 to replace flooring at the senior center will be be sent to the budget committee for approval, which will likely be discussed in a July meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.